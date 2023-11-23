Int'l expos on construction, wood, electrical products open at ICCB

ASK Trade and Exhibitions Pvt Ltd and Futurex Trade Fair and Events Pvt Ltd jointly launched three international expositions on building and construction materials and furniture and electric products at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) on Thursday.

The tradeshows— the 7th Bangladesh Buildcon International Expo, 7th Bangladesh Wood International Expo and the 2nd Bangladesh Elprotech Expo will continue till tomorrow at ICCB halls-2,3,4, said a press release.

The expositions with over 150 exhibitors offer sourcing options with a wide variety of products on display.

"After a gap of a few years due to the pandemic, Chinese exhibitors are back in the current edition thus providing an interesting product line to source from," said Tipu Sultan Bhuiyan, managing director of ASK Trade & Exhibitions Pvt Ltd, at the opening event.

He added, "We hope the combination of three shows under one umbrella provides good sourcing options for the visitors."

Among others, Md Shamsudduha, additional chief engineer of Housing and Public Works Department; Tarun Upadhaya, manager of Confederation of Indian Industry; Namit Gupta, managing director of Futurex; Tipu Sultan Bhuiyan, managing director of Ask Trade and Exhibitions Private Ltd; Nanda Gopal Kadambi, director of ASK Exhibitions; Prince Mohammad, proprietor of Ali Trade International, and Shamara W, country head of JAT Holdings Bangladesh Pvt Ltd were present.

The Bangladesh Buildcon Expo showcases latest innovations from overseas suppliers besides Bangladeshi companies, showcasing architectural and building materials and construction equipment and machineries.

The Bangladesh Wood International expo has participation from international suppliers showcasing machinery, materials, tools, furnishings, mattresses and more, while the Bangladesh Elprotech Expo displays machinery, accessories and spares related to electrical products, among other products.