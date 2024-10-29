Int’l Day of Care and Support observed

International Day of Care and Support was observed in Dhaka today (29 October) with a focus on seven key expectations aimed at enhancing support for caregivers.

Neuro-Developmental Disability Protection Trust under the Ministry of Social Welfare and Carers Alliance Bangladesh, an association for caregivers for disabled people, held an event at Swid Bangladesh auditorium in Dhaka's Eskaton Garden.

Observed annually on 29 October, this year's event emphasised the importance of integrating caregiver issues into government policies and recognising caregiving as an official occupation.

Key expectations outlined during the event included inclusion of caregiver issues in government policies, official recognition of caregivers as a distinct profession, initiatives to bring caregiver concerns to government attention, special training for healthcare providers to enhance awareness of caregiving challenges, training programmes for caregivers on neurodevelopmental disabilities, provision of healthcare, entertainment, and emotional support services for caregivers, establishment of various platforms to facilitate the physical, mental, and economic development of caregivers.

Addressing the event, National Disability Development Foundation Director (Planning, Development and Information Technology) and Joint Secretary Azmul Haque highlighted the broader implications of caregiving.