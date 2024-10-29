Int’l Day of Care and Support observed

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 October, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2024, 10:38 pm

Int’l Day of Care and Support observed

This year’s event emphasised the importance of integrating caregiver issues into government policies and recognising caregiving as an official occupation

TBS Report
29 October, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2024, 10:38 pm
Photo: UN
Photo: UN

International Day of Care and Support was observed in Dhaka today (29 October) with a focus on seven key expectations aimed at enhancing support for caregivers.

Neuro-Developmental Disability Protection Trust under the Ministry of Social Welfare and Carers Alliance Bangladesh, an association for caregivers for disabled people, held an event at Swid Bangladesh auditorium in Dhaka's Eskaton Garden.

Observed annually on 29 October, this year's event emphasised the importance of integrating caregiver issues into government policies and recognising caregiving as an official occupation.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Key expectations outlined during the event included inclusion of caregiver issues in government policies, official recognition of caregivers as a distinct profession, initiatives to bring caregiver concerns to government attention, special training for healthcare providers to enhance awareness of caregiving challenges, training programmes for caregivers on neurodevelopmental disabilities, provision of healthcare, entertainment, and emotional support services for caregivers, establishment of various platforms to facilitate the physical, mental, and economic development of caregivers.  

Addressing the event, National Disability Development Foundation Director (Planning, Development and Information Technology) and Joint Secretary Azmul Haque highlighted the broader implications of caregiving.

International Day of Care and Support

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Illustration: Collected

Pack, set, go: Must-have picnic essentials

2d | Brands
Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

3d | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

4d | Panorama
Photo: Caltech

Quantum computing: It's not just a ‘bit’ more powerful

4d | Tech

More Videos from TBS

NID with false information

NID with false information

24m | Videos
United States: The process by which the president is elected, not by popular vote

United States: The process by which the president is elected, not by popular vote

4h | Videos
About 15 crore worth of fake stamps recovered

About 15 crore worth of fake stamps recovered

8h | Videos
Iran will use all its capabilities in response to Israel's attack

Iran will use all its capabilities in response to Israel's attack

8h | Videos