Int'l CHT Commission ‘shocked’ by govt circular restricting use of word ‘adivasi’

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
03 August, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2022, 01:32 pm

Related News

Int'l CHT Commission ‘shocked’ by govt circular restricting use of word ‘adivasi’

TBS Report 
03 August, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2022, 01:32 pm
Ethnic minorities. Photo: Collected
Ethnic minorities. Photo: Collected

The International Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) Commission has demanded the withdrawal of a circular issued by the information ministry asking the media and the civil society not to use the word "adivasi (indigenous)" to mention the ethnic minorities.

Expressing grave "shock," it termed this ministry's position as "very undemocratic, derogatory to the indigenous peoples." 

The commission, in an official press release issued on Wednesday, also called the move a "serious threat to the freedom of speech of the country's citizens."

In a circular issued on 19 July, signed by Deputy Secretary Sheikh Samsur Rahman, the ministry asked the media to avoid the use of the word "adivasi" in different programmes, discussions and talk shows that will be aired on the occasion of the International Indigenous Peoples' Day on 9 August.

Such a directive from the Ministry is utterly disrespectful towards the indigenous communities and violates the freedom of the indigenous peoples of Bangladesh to self-identify themselves as indigenous, observed the commission.

Citing Article 33 of the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples the commission wrote –  "Indigenous peoples have the right to determine their own identity or membership in accordance with their customs and traditions."

The International CHT Commission argued that, as per the directive, the media should refrain from using the term "indigenous" as it is not constitutionally approved however, there is no such law or restriction in the constitution of Bangladesh that the word "indigenous" cannot be used. 

Instead, various laws of the country, on many occasions, have interchangeably used the words "indigenous," "aboriginal," and "'adivasi" to refer to the indigenous peoples of Bangladesh, it added.

The commission has urged the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of Bangladesh to withdraw the recent circular immediately. 

Top News

Bangladesh / Information Ministry / International CHT Commission / Indigenous peoples in Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Saman Adi Pramanik. Photo: Collected

No sartorial equality: How we failed to learn from ‘Ode on the Lungi’ 

5h | Thoughts
Killing women for fun: How some Facebook gamers are inciting violence against women

Killing women for fun: How some Facebook gamers are inciting violence against women

15h | Panorama
Industrial graffiti is trending all over the world. As a continuation of the trend, they have designed commercial spaces for corporate companies like Apex.

Reesham Shahab Tirtho: An artist, an architect and a fan of Game of Thrones

2d | Habitat
The Young Chang branded pianos do not serve any real purpose as primary schools do not even have music teachers. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

The lonely pianos sitting in govt primary schools

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

UN Secretary General calls to punish oil and gas companies

UN Secretary General calls to punish oil and gas companies

4h | Videos
Biden fails to convince OPEC Plus members to significantly increase oil production

Biden fails to convince OPEC Plus members to significantly increase oil production

6h | Videos
Bangladesh to resumes talks for Ukrainian wheat import

Bangladesh to resumes talks for Ukrainian wheat import

7h | Videos
Rountable on advancing nutrition commitments for Chittagong Hill Tracts

Rountable on advancing nutrition commitments for Chittagong Hill Tracts

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania
Migration

5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania

2
July remittance hits two-year high
Economy

July remittance hits two-year high

3
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

4
Employees work at at a garments factory in Gazipur, Bangladesh, February 7, 2021. Picture taken February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo
RMG

Bangladesh's garments exporters brace for slowdown after Walmart warning

5
How banks made millions from volatile dollar 
Banking

How banks made millions from volatile dollar 

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

What CEOs think about inflation