Interpol accepts 'Red Notice' request against Arav Khan: IGP claims

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun on Monday confirmed that the Interpol has accepted the letter sent by Bangladesh Police to bring back Arav Khan, the absconding accused in a case filed over the murder of Special Branch (SB) Police Inspector Mamun Imran Khan.

"I have been informed that the Interpol has accepted our request to issue a Red Notice against Arav Khan, which is the name we used in our charge sheet," the IGP said today while responding to reporters after the inauguration of Enayetbazar police outpost of Kotwali police station in Chattogram.

However, no such red notice could be found on Interpol website.

When asked about the role of police in bringing Arav Khan back to the country, he said, "The matter is being investigated with utmost importance."

"We are also investigating if any police officer is involved in his escape. We will disclose our findings when the time is right," he added.

Earlier, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said that Interpol's help has been sought to bring Arav back from Dubai.

Arav Khan, a gold trader, came to limelight following media reports that cricketer Shakib Al Hasan was visiting Dubai to attend the inauguration programme of his jewellery shop in Dubai.

Shakib Al Hasan joined his jewellery shop opening in Dubai on Wednesday (15 March). After seeing Arav on a Facebook post, many people recognised him as Robiul Islam, the fugitive murder accused. Discussions started on how an absconding accused went to Dubai and made a hefty amount of money.

Consequently, police launched an investigation regarding the matter. According to police sources, Robiul Islam alias Arav Khan started a gold business in Dubai with financial help from a former senior retired police officer.

On 8 July 2018, SB Inspector Mamun Imran Khan was murdered in a house in the capital's Banani. The next day, his body was packed in a sack and taken to a forest in Ulukhola, Gazipur, doused in petrol and set on fire.

After investigating the case, the DB filed a charge sheet in April next year. In the charge sheet, police said that a gang led by Robiul Islam used to trap affluent people, blackmail and extort money from them.

In April 2019, police filed a charge sheet in Mamun Imran Khan's murder case with the court indicting 10 people including Robiul.

Apart from Robiul, his wife Suraiya Akhtar Keya was made an accused in the charge sheet. Mamun's friends Rahmat Ullah, Swapan Sarkar, Didar Pathan, Mizan Sheikh, Atiq Hasan, Sarwar Hossain and two girls were also made accused in the case.

According to the case document, Robiul is the son of Motiur Rahman Molla and Lucky Begum of Ashutia village in Kotalipara, Gopalganj.

On 20 October 2020, a person posing Robiul Islam surrendered in court after an arrest warrant was issued in the Mamun murder case. The court sent him to jail. After almost 9 months of imprisonment, the young man claimed that he is not the real Robiul Islam, his real name is Abu Yusuf. In promise of monthly payment from Robiul Islam, he surrendered to the court posing as the accused.

The court ordered an inquiry into the matter and asked the DB to submit a report.