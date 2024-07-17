Internet watchdog finds restrictions put on Facebook usage in Bangladesh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 July, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2024, 09:41 pm

Related News

Internet watchdog finds restrictions put on Facebook usage in Bangladesh

“According to cybersecurity company Surfshark’s Internet Shutdown Tracker, this is the country’s first restriction since 2021,” reads a release.

TBS Report
17 July, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2024, 09:41 pm
Facebook app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken 13 July 2021. Photo: Reuters
Facebook app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken 13 July 2021. Photo: Reuters

Internet watchdog NetBlocks has recorded a restriction on Facebook usage in Bangladesh.

In a release, it said, "According to cybersecurity company Surfshark's Internet Shutdown Tracker, this is the country's first restriction since 2021."

The last time that the internet was restricted in Bangladesh was in 2021, amid protests over Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

It also added that the internet was restricted in 2019 in the Rohingya refugee camps.

Bangladesh imposed two internet restrictions in 2018 during its parliamentary elections. The restrictions affected social media platforms and mobile internet, it said.

"Bangladesh has had seven internet restrictions since 2015, all happening in different circumstances, but all related to political unrest. Despite going more than three years without restrictions, this recent case shows that the country still views internet restrictions as an effective tool for controlling the public," said Lina Survila, Surfshark's spokeswoman.

"For those affected by this recent restriction on Facebook, I invite you to check out Surfshark's Digital Survival Kit which was developed in collaboration with NetBlocks. It presents several solutions that may help those affected by restrictions," she added.

Top News

Facebook / Internet access

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Just three to five minutes from Diabari Metro Station, BD Kayaking offers kayaking for friends and families. Photo: Courtesy

How to make the most of your weekend

12h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Not for beginners: How difficult is it for foreigners to navigate Dhaka?

1d | Panorama
Donald Trump is assisted by the Secret Service after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US on 13 July.  Photo: Bloomberg 

Does Trump's second life mean a second presidential term?

3d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The funniest makeup product names you'll ever encounter

2d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Ghaibana funeral even in difficult situations, Law and order forces in a strong position

Ghaibana funeral even in difficult situations, Law and order forces in a strong position

1h | Videos
Cricketers demand a stop to violence against students

Cricketers demand a stop to violence against students

31m | Videos
Quota Reform Movement: Police-Student Clash in DU After Gaybana Janaza

Quota Reform Movement: Police-Student Clash in DU After Gaybana Janaza

4h | Videos
Throwing sound grenades and tearshells at the agitators to disperse them

Throwing sound grenades and tearshells at the agitators to disperse them

4h | Videos