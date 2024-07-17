Internet watchdog finds restrictions put on Facebook usage in Bangladesh

Facebook app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken 13 July 2021. Photo: Reuters

Internet watchdog NetBlocks has recorded a restriction on Facebook usage in Bangladesh.

In a release, it said, "According to cybersecurity company Surfshark's Internet Shutdown Tracker, this is the country's first restriction since 2021."

The last time that the internet was restricted in Bangladesh was in 2021, amid protests over Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh.

It also added that the internet was restricted in 2019 in the Rohingya refugee camps.

Bangladesh imposed two internet restrictions in 2018 during its parliamentary elections. The restrictions affected social media platforms and mobile internet, it said.

"Bangladesh has had seven internet restrictions since 2015, all happening in different circumstances, but all related to political unrest. Despite going more than three years without restrictions, this recent case shows that the country still views internet restrictions as an effective tool for controlling the public," said Lina Survila, Surfshark's spokeswoman.

"For those affected by this recent restriction on Facebook, I invite you to check out Surfshark's Digital Survival Kit which was developed in collaboration with NetBlocks. It presents several solutions that may help those affected by restrictions," she added.