Internet services disrupted across Bangladesh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 April, 2024, 11:35 am
Last modified: 20 April, 2024, 12:04 pm

The state-owned bandwidth provider, Bangladesh Submarine Cables, said a fibre cable 'break' in Singapore has caused this situation

Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

Bangladesh's internet connectivity faces a major disruption as the country's second submarine cable, SEA-ME-WE 5, encounters a problem, resulting in sluggish internet speeds in parts of Bangladesh.

The issue arose during the early hours of Saturday (20 April). It resulted in slow internet speed for both internet service providers and customers. 

The state-owned bandwidth provider, Bangladesh Submarine Cables PLC (BSCPLC), has stated that a fibre cable 'break' in Singapore has caused this situation, reports Prothom Alo.

Earlier on Thursday (18 April), users experienced an internet slowdown due to maintenance work on the same submarine cable which is installed at Kuakata.

The disruption in internet services has led to widespread inconvenience across the nation, impacting various sectors that depend on uninterrupted connectivity.

As of now, authorities have not offered an estimated timeline for resolving the issue.
 

