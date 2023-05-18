Internet services to be temporarily suspended in Bashundhara Residential Area on Sunday

The Internet Service Providers Association of Bangladesh (ISPAB) has decided to suspend internet services in Bashundrara Residential Area for three hours on Sunday, demanding the withdrawal of increased operational service charge in the area.

The decision was taken at a meeting with the leaders of internet service providers and the executive council members of the ISPAB on Thursday (18 May).

According to a release issued by the ISPAB, BAMBAL-B, a concern of Bashundhara Group, increased the monthly operational service charge to Tk5 lakh from previous Tk2 lakh.

The field technicians and engineers of internet service providers were prevented from working after the service providers refused to pay the operational charge, it said.

Following the incident, the ISPAB decided to suspend internet service in Bashundhara Residential Area from 12pm-3pm on Sunday.

If the issue is not solved, they will permanently shut the internet service in the area, said ISPAB leaders.