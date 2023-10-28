Internet, mobile network disrupted at Nayapaltan; services undisturbed in Baitul Mukarram area

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 October, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2023, 02:10 pm

Related News

Internet, mobile network disrupted at Nayapaltan; services undisturbed in Baitul Mukarram area

No calls can also be made from Nayapaltan, the report adds.

TBS Report
28 October, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2023, 02:10 pm
File photo of a mobile tower.
File photo of a mobile tower.

Mobile internet speed has been downgraded from 4G to 2G at Nayapaltan, the venue of BNP's rally, although mobile network and internet remained undisturbed at the south gate of the Baitul Mukarram, where the AL is supposed to hold its own programme.

The downgrade of mobile speed to 2G has almost rendered internet usage impossible in Nayapaltan, the Prothom Alo reports.

No calls can also be made from Nayapaltan, the report adds.

Telecommunication experts say that the mobile network of an area can be disrupted by installing a jammer. 

BNP's general meeting in Nayapaltan is scheduled to start officially from 2pm.

Top News

Bangladesh / AL / BNP / Jamaat

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Supporting smaller factories during steep decline in apparel export

Supporting smaller factories during steep decline in apparel export

5h | Panorama
Azharul Islam Khan disseminates knowledge about plants through his videos. Photo: Courtesy.

A life plentiful with love for plants

5h | Panorama
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Khawaja Tower fire: Revealing the fragility of our Internet infrastructure

5h | Panorama
The grand inauguration of the event was kicked off by a ceremonial ribbon-cutting, with notable figures such as Mr. Wahid Malek, Abul Hasnat Belal, and Tanvir Shahriar Emon attending as chief guests. Photos: Asif Chowdhury

Rancon Arcade Auto Fiesta: A new height for Chattogram's automotive scene

15h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

The common mistakes in stock trading

The common mistakes in stock trading

2h | TBS Markets
Ancient Indian culture in Cricket World Cup

Ancient Indian culture in Cricket World Cup

16h | TBS SPORTS
Australia records versus Netherlands in World Cup

Australia records versus Netherlands in World Cup

1d | TBS SPORTS
We ‘die slowly every single day’: What survival means for one Gaza family

We ‘die slowly every single day’: What survival means for one Gaza family

1d | TBS World