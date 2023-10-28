Internet, mobile network disrupted at Nayapaltan; services undisturbed in Baitul Mukarram area

Mobile internet speed has been downgraded from 4G to 2G at Nayapaltan, the venue of BNP's rally, although mobile network and internet remained undisturbed at the south gate of the Baitul Mukarram, where the AL is supposed to hold its own programme.

The downgrade of mobile speed to 2G has almost rendered internet usage impossible in Nayapaltan, the Prothom Alo reports.

No calls can also be made from Nayapaltan, the report adds.

Telecommunication experts say that the mobile network of an area can be disrupted by installing a jammer.

BNP's general meeting in Nayapaltan is scheduled to start officially from 2pm.