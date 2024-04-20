Internet disruption likely to persist for 4-5 more days

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 April, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2024, 04:34 pm

Representational image. Photo: Collected
The internet disruption, started last night due to a cut in the country's second submarine cable near Singapore, is likely to continue for at least 4-5 days, said Mirza Kamal Ahmed, managing director (additional charge) of the Bangladesh Submarine Cables PLC.  

The official of state-owned bandwidth provider told The Business Standard that the international consortium is looking for a special purpose ship that is a must for the restoration of the undersea cable.

"No one can specify the exact duration," he said, adding, "Based on past cases, it is likely to require a minimum of 4-5 days."

Internet users are facing major disrruption as the accidental cut in Bangladesh's second submarine cable South East Asia–Middle East–Western Europe 5 (SEA-ME-WE 5) is not allowing any Singapore-Kuakata traffic, the source of 1700 GBPS bandwidth.

Internet services disrupted across Bangladesh

"We are serving all our users with the help of other sources of bandwidth—the international terrestrial cable (ITC) and the first submarine cable," said Nazmul Karim Bhuiyan, secretary general of the ISP Association of Bangladesh.

However, users are facing some lag, he told TBS on Saturday afternoon.

"As the main broadband usage peaks during the night, we could learn about the full extent of the disruption and any resulting delays tonight," he added.  

Bangladesh Submarine Cables PLC (BSCPLC) has expressed sincere apologies for the temporary inconvenience to its customers.

Efforts are being made to repair the cable through the SEA-ME-WE 5 and restore connectivity swiftly, the BSCPLC said in a statement issued today (19 April).

Bangladesh currently needs some 5,200 GBPS internet bandwidth and half of the demand is being catered by the ITC companies which import bandwidth from India.

For the remaining half of the demand, the country depends on the state-owned Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company.

The first submarine cable SEA-ME-WE 4, in Cox's Bazar is supplying around 850 GBPS bandwidth nowadays.

