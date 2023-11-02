International Seakeepers Society opens Bangladesh chapter with Enayetullah Khan as president

Bangladesh

UNB
02 November, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2023, 04:24 pm

The International Seakeepers Society, a non-profit organisation working on the health of the world's oceans and climate, has launched its Bangladesh chapter, according to a communication received here on Thursday.

Enayetullah Khan, editor-in-chief of United News of Bangladesh and managing director of Cosmos Group, has been named as the president of the Bangladesh chapter.

"We have created a sub-chapter called International Seakeepers Society, Bangladesh," said Julian Chang, president of International SeaKeepers Society, Asia, announcing Khan's appointment as the president of Bangladesh chapter effective from 20 October.

This sub-chapter is a branch of the International Seakeepers Society, Asia and all matters arising from this sub-chapter will be adhered to and approved by International Seakeepers Society, Asia, wrote Julian Chang in his letter.

Founded in 1998 the International SeaKeepers Society focuses on the health of the world's oceans and climate.

(L to R) At the Ocean Collective Summit 2022, Julian Chang, President International Seakeepers Society Asia, Fabian Cousteau, the Founder of The Fabien Cousteau Ocean Learning Centre, Enayetullah Khan Founder of WildTeam and Jay Wade, Chairman and President The International Seakeepers Society.

International Seakeepers Society / Enayetullah Khan

