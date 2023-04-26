International Noise Awareness Day observed

The International Noise Awareness Day 2023 was officially observed across the country by the Department of Environment on Wednesday.

The day has been celebrated across the country through various programmes. International Noise Awareness Day is observed on the last Wednesday of April every year.

The Department of Environment (DOE) has observed the day with the slogan "Safe Hearing, Safe Life", reads a press release.

As part of the celebration of the day, the DOE in collaboration with the district administration conducted mobile courts to control noise pollution across the country. Also, around the day, rallies and discussion meetings organised by the divisional and district offices of the Department of Environment under the overall supervision of the divisional commissioners and district administrators were held in the presence of representatives of the government, private institutions, Bangladesh Police, educational, social and cultural institutions and dignitaries.

In the discussion meeting organised on the occasion of the day, the speakers emphasised the awareness of everyone in controlling noise pollution and expressed the opinion that everyone should play a role in this regard.

At the end of the discussion session, the awareness TVC produced by the "Integrated and Partnership Project on Noise Pollution Control" was shown to all present.

At the same time leaflets and stickers have been distributed by running a campaign to make people aware of the harmful aspects of noise pollution. Also, banners and festoons have been handed on the important Roads of Dhaka city to mark the day.

To highlight the importance of the day, pop-ups have been displayed on all government websites and awareness messages have been sent to all mobile users in collaboration with Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission. An awareness circular highlighting the importance of the day has been published in the country's leading Bangla and English national dailies.