International community should play strong role for repatriation of Rohingyas: Speakers

Experts have urged the international community to play a strong role in the repatriation of Rohingyas from Bangladesh.

They were speaking during a discussion titled "Rohingya's - Victims of Genocide and Looking for Answers" organised by the Entrepreneurship Economics Programme of Dhaka School of Economics.

Former ambassador of Bangladesh to China and former head of Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies Munshi Faiz Ahmad was present as the keynote speaker.

He said that Rohingya repatriation should be given utmost importance now.

"More international pressure must be applied to Myanmar to overcome the Rohingya crisis. And considering world peace, Rohingyas must be resettled in their own country for long-term results rather than short-term gains," he added.

During his speech, he highlighted the importance of the five points mentioned by the Honorable Prime Minister in the 72nd United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session to solve the Rohingya issue.

The discussion was presided over by Dr Muhammad Mahboob Ali Professor Dhaka School of Economics and Coordinator of the Entrepreneurship Economics Programme.

He said that the Bangladesh government is trying its best on the Rohingya issue.

Among others, Rehena Parveen, assistant professor of Entrepreneurship Economics Programme of Dhaka School of Economics, Assistant Professor Dr Sara Tasnim and Lecturer Shamim Ahmed spoke at the programme.