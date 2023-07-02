International Anti-Drug Day 2023 observed in Satkania

International Anti-Drug Day 2023 observed in Satkania

Representational image. Photo: Pixabay
Representational image. Photo: Pixabay

International Anti-Drug Day 2023 was observed in Kaliaish of Satkania, Chattogram on Saturday (1 July) with a morning rally and procession organized by Kaliaish Madok Birodhi Jubo Andolon.

The event was chaired by Muhammad Abu Saleh Siddique, the coordinator of the youth movement against drugs, a freelance journalist and a development worker, reads a press release.

Among others, Freedom Fighter and Chairman of Kaliaish Union Parishad Alhajj Hafiz Ahmed, UP Member Md Jasim Uddin, Dr Ajit Deb, Teacher Md Solaiman, Banker Abu Hanif Siddique, Insurer Syed Ahmad Sayeed, Teacher Rameez Ahmed, Journalist Ershad, President of Nobokollol Jugo Songho Engr Shawkat Ali, General Secretary Mohammad Hasanuzzaman, Unity Forum President Obaidul Akaid, Bidyut Sramik League Leader Muhammad Mohsin, Nur Mohammad, Engineer Jinnat Ali, Development Worker Jahed, Morshed, Jewel Amin and Sarwar Tipu gave their speech during the event.

At various rallies and processions of the Kaliaish anti-drug youth movement, the speakers emphasized the slogan "Let's say no to drugs, build a healthy life."

They said that drugs and gambling destroy families and societies. These crimes have increased a lot lately. Addicts get involved with criminal activities to manage the money to buy drugs. 

Even parents hesitate to take action against drug and gambling addicts. Public awareness is needed to bring the youth back from these crimes, the speakers said. 

To protect the youth from drug and gambling addiction, it is necessary for families and individuals from various professions in society to come forward. Drug dealers need to be identified and apprehended by law enforcement agencies, the speakers said.

Members of many youth and social organizations in Kaliaish, along with teachers and individuals from different professions, participated in the rally and procession. 

The awareness-building rally against drugs, gambling and eve-teasing began at the BOC intersection in Kaliaish and toured many internal roads including the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway.

anti drug / Satkania

