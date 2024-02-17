Intermittent sounds of explosions from Myanmar stir fear along Teknaf border

These sounds originated from east of Shapuree Dwip in Myanmar, according to the residents in that frontier

Sounds of explosions originating from east of Shapuree Dwip in Myanmar inciting fear among border-adjacent residents in Bangladesh. Photo: TBS
Sounds of explosions originating from east of Shapuree Dwip in Myanmar inciting fear among border-adjacent residents in Bangladesh. Photo: TBS

Residents of Teknaf, living along Bangladesh's eastern and southern borders with Myanmar, are engulfed in fear and uncertainty as intermittent explosions were heard today (17 February) from the other side of the border in Myanmar.

Locals reported intermittent blasts starting around 8am, continuing for about two hours, and then again two loud explosions were heard around 12:50pm. 

These sounds originated from east of Shapuree Dwip in Myanmar, according to the residents in that frontier.

"The areas around Maungdaw town in Rakhine state, such as Megichong, Kadirbil, Nurullahpara, Mangala, and Phadongcha, are where we're hearing gunfire and explosions from. These areas house several security posts of the Myanmar Border Guard Police (BGP)," said Abdus Salam, a member of Teknaf's Sabrang union.

"Until Friday evening, there were numerous sounds of gunfire around Maungdaw town, but it was quiet overnight. However, this morning, the ground shook with the loud noises of explosions and gunfire at regular intervals," Salam added.

Lieutenant Colonel Md Mohiuddin Ahmed, commander of the BGB's 2nd Battalion in Teknaf, said,  "We've received news of loud noises and gunfire in various areas of the Teknaf border." 

He said the BGB is vigilant with intensified patrols and on a high state of alert to ensure security along the border.

Nabi Hossain, a resident of Jaliapara in Shapuree Dwip said, "The land on this side trembled with loud noises. We all are in fear."

"This is a problem in Myanmar. We've increased patrols by the BGB and Coast Guard in response to the conflictual situation in Myanmar," said Teknaf's Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Adnan Chowdhury.

He advised residents along the border to remain alert amidst the ongoing unrest.

Myanmar border conflict

