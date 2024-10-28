Interim govt instructs ministries to conserve fuel, electricity during winter

In response to an ongoing fuel shortage and electricity supply constraints, the interim government has issued a directive for ministries to reduce energy consumption through minimised air-conditioning use during the upcoming winter season.

In a notification issued today (28 November) from the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges, it was said the directive is effective from November 2024 to February 2025.

The instruction applies to the Ministry of Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources, the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges, and the Ministry of Railways, along with their associated agencies and departments.

It aims to conserve energy to address the nation's electricity demands in critical sectors, including irrigation, fertiliser production, and industrial gas supply.

Earlier, directives already called for a 25% reduction in electricity consumption across all ministries.