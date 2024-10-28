Interim govt instructs ministries to conserve fuel, electricity during winter

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 October, 2024, 11:45 am
Last modified: 28 October, 2024, 11:49 am

Related News

Interim govt instructs ministries to conserve fuel, electricity during winter

TBS Report
28 October, 2024, 11:45 am
Last modified: 28 October, 2024, 11:49 am
Representational image. Photo: MumitM/TBS
Representational image. Photo: MumitM/TBS

In response to an ongoing fuel shortage and electricity supply constraints, the interim government has issued a directive for ministries to reduce energy consumption through minimised air-conditioning use during the upcoming winter season. 

In a notification issued today (28 November) from the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges, it was said the directive is effective from November 2024 to February 2025.

The instruction applies to the Ministry of Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources, the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges, and the Ministry of Railways, along with their associated agencies and departments.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

It aims to conserve energy to address the nation's electricity demands in critical sectors, including irrigation, fertiliser production, and industrial gas supply. 

Earlier, directives already called for a 25% reduction in electricity consumption across all ministries.

 

Top News

energy / interim government

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Collected

Pack, set, go: Must-have picnic essentials

21h | Brands
Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

2d | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

2d | Panorama
Photo: Caltech

Quantum computing: It's not just a ‘bit’ more powerful

2d | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Two coordinators have filed a writ in the High Court seeking ban on Awami League

Two coordinators have filed a writ in the High Court seeking ban on Awami League

39m | Videos
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is sick, who will be his successor?

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is sick, who will be his successor?

1h | Videos
Mohammadpur: Who are the culprit of the criminal world?

Mohammadpur: Who are the culprit of the criminal world?

15h | Videos
US Election 2024: Why Texas Matters?

US Election 2024: Why Texas Matters?

15h | Videos