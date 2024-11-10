Interim govt developing cyberbullying prevention framework: Adviser Nahid

ICT Adviser Nahid Islam in a meeting with a delegation of The Carter Center at the ICT Division office on 10 November. Photo: Courtesy

The interim government is developing a separate framework to combat the issue of cyberbullying, which has particularly affected girls in the country.

Nahid Islam, adviser to the Ministry of Post, Telecommunications, and Information Technology, disclosed the information during a meeting with a delegation of the US-based nonprofit organisation The Carter Center, in his office at the ICT Tower in Agargaon today (10 November), reads a press statement.

During the meeting, Jennie K Lincoln, senior adviser at The Carter Center, said they are working on how women in Bangladesh can improve their quality of life through the application of the Right to Information Act.

He noted that the public is eager for information, and without access to accurate information, there is a risk of false and misleading information spreading.

Speaking on the occasion, Nahid Islam also stressed the need for increasing digital literacy among the people of Bangladesh, and said the interim government is working on the necessary training and raising public awareness.

Speaking about the student-led uprising in July and August, he said the internet was shut down midway during the movement, concealing information about enforced disappearances and killings, thereby violating the public's right to access information.

The interim government is working to ensure that no one can shut down the internet in this way again and deprive citizens of their right to information, he said.

The adviser further remarked that under the guise of digitalisation, the previous fascist government engaged in widespread corruption, which prevented people from reaping the expected benefits. This led to a form of "digital discrimination" that the interim government seeks to eliminate.

In response to an inquiry about how information could be disseminated nationwide by Lincoln, the ICT adviser explained that each ministry has public relations officers responsible for disseminating information across the country, and these officials are part of the Ministry of Information.

This nationwide information dissemination process is also monitored by the Office of the Chief Adviser.

He also mentioned that various commissions formed for reform have already launched their own websites to gather public opinions.

He invited the Carter Center representatives to offer any feedback they may have on these matters.

The Carter Center's representative emphasised that in order to ensure the public's right to access information and to raise awareness about the use of the Right to Information Act, it is crucial to empower women to access information.

Additionally, they aim to strengthen local and national government institutions and promote social accountability.

During the meeting, ICT Division Secretary Shish Haider Chowdhury, ndc, The Carter Center Bangladesh Chief of Party Sumana Sultana Mahmud, and senior officials from the ministry were also present.