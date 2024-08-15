Interim govt chief Yunus makes first post from new X account after taking office

Noble laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus, who has been selected to lead the upcoming interim government. File Photo: Collected

After assuming office, Interim government chief Yunus made his first post from his new X account, named 'Chief Adviser of the Government of Bangladesh.'

"Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim made a phone call to Bangladesh Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus. During the phone call, he said Malaysia was ready to be a partner of Bangladesh in its endeavour to become a prosperous and truly democratic nation," said the post by Yunus' handle -- '@ChiefAdviserGoB'.

Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim made a phone call to Bangladesh Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus



During the phone call he said Malaysia was ready to be a partner of Bangladesh in its endeavour to become a prosperous and truly democratic nation. Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel August 14, 2024

"Professor Yunus thanked the Malaysian Prime Minister for the call, and he also hoped that more Bangladeshi people will find work opportunities in the South East Asian nations in the near future," it said.

Yunus was sworn in as the chief advisor, a role equivalent to that of prime minister, following the collapse of the Hasina-led Awami League government last week. Shortly after, he announced the portfolios for his 16-member council of advisors.

Reports indicate that clashes related to the quota reform movement have resulted in the deaths of over 500 people so far.

