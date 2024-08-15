Interim govt to be expanded with at least four new advisers taking oath tomorrow

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 August, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2024, 06:36 pm

Official seal of the Government of Bangladesh
Official seal of the Government of Bangladesh

Four or five new advisers are set to take oath as members of the incumbent Interim government, led by Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, at the Bangabhaban tomorrow (16 August) afternoon.

"The swearing-in ceremony will take place at Bangabhaban Durbar Hall at 4:00pm on Friday... But details, including the names of proposed advisers, couldn't be known immediately," President's Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin told BSS this afternoon.

Earlier, 17 advisers of Dr Muhammad Yunus-led interim government were sworn in in three phases starting on 8 August following the fall of Sheikh Hasina government in the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. Hasina resigned and fled to India on 5 August.

On that day, the cabinet was dissolved. Later, on 6 August, the President dissolved the 12th Jatiya Sangsad.

