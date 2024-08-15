Interim government must take immediate actions to protect Hindu, other minority communities: Amnesty

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 August, 2024, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2024, 01:33 pm

Interim government must take immediate actions to protect Hindu, other minority communities: Amnesty

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday addressed the minority Hindu community in Bangladesh while calling for ensuring human rights and freedom of expression for all

Logo of Amnesty International. Photo: Collected
Logo of Amnesty International. Photo: Collected

The call for ensuring human rights and freedom of expression for all is a welcome first step by the interim government in Bangladesh but it must be urgently followed up by concrete actions to ensure justice, reparations and guarantee of non-recurrence, said Babu Ram Pant, Deputy Regional Director for South Asia at Amnesty International.

He made the statement in response to the statement of the Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday addressing the minority Hindu community in Bangladesh while calling for ensuring human rights and freedom of expression for all.

Babu Ram Pant said, "Amnesty International urges the Bangladeshi authorities to conduct a swift, thorough, impartial and independent investigation into the crimes against Hindu, Ahmadi and other minority communities and associated incidents of mob violence and ensure that those responsible are prosecuted in fair and transparent trials, without resorting to the death penalty."

"The new interim government must ensure the rights to equality, non-discrimination and bodily integrity of everyone and bring an end to the revenge culture of attacking political opponents that Bangladesh has witnessed in the past. Time and again, incidents of mob violence, disinformation and the failure of the state to protect the minorities and provide access to justice to survivors have continued to destroy the lives of minority communities living in Bangladesh."

