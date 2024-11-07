Interim government has done a lot in three months: Mirza Fakhrul

TBS Report
07 November, 2024, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2024, 01:55 pm

Interim government has done a lot in three months: Mirza Fakhrul

He expressed optimism that with collective support, the interim government could hold a credible election at the right time to address the nation’s current challenges

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. File Photo: Collected
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. File Photo: Collected

Responding to questions from reporters about the activities of the interim government over the past three months, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir asserted the administration has indeed taken significant steps. 

"Absolutely, absolutely, absolutely—they have accomplished a lot," Fakhrul stated. 

He expressed optimism that with collective support, the interim government could hold a credible election at the right time to address the nation's current challenges.

Fakhrul made these remarks this morning (7 November) after paying respects to BNP founder Ziaur Rahman's grave in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, marking the occasion of "Revolution and Solidarity Day."

He noted the historical significance of 7 November, saying, "On this day, the sepoys and the people, for the second time, defeated the forces of domination and their allies. They defeated those who sought to destroy the country's independence and sovereignty, bringing forward the proclaimer of the 1971 independence, the martyred President Ziaur Rahman. This marked the beginning of a new political era in Bangladesh—nationalism."

Fakhrul reaffirmed BNP's commitment, saying, "We have taken an oath today to resist all forms of dominance with the support of the students and the people."

Criticising what he termed as "fascist government's conspiracies," Fakhrul accused the previous Awami League-led government of widespread oppression. 

He alleged that the Awami League had filed false cases against nearly 60 lakh people, enforced disappearances of around 600 individuals, and was responsible for thousands of deaths to establish a fascist regime. 

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir / interim government

