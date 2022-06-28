Interbank dollar rate at Tk93.45

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 June, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2022, 04:54 pm

U.S. dollar banknotes are displayed in this illustration taken, February 14, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo
U.S. dollar banknotes are displayed in this illustration taken, February 14, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) sold US dollars at Tk93.45 to the scheduled banks on Tuesday, which is Tk0.50 higher than the day before.

On Monday the rate was Tk92.95, confirmed Md Serajul Islam, executive director and spokesperson of Bangladesh Bank

Earlier in May, the exchange rate of dollars had crossed Tk100 in the kerb (open) market.

Now in the case of bank transactions, the price is touching Tk100. Earlier, the dollar exchange rate in the banking sector rose to a maximum of Tk96.

Bangladesh Bank is not able to decide what to do with the dollar rate. Once the dollar price limit was set, it was lifted again. Although in reality the exchange rate of the dollar has gone up.

However, the central bank is supplying US dollars to banks as per requirement and around $7.5 billion is sold to banks to make the exchange rate of dollars stable.

Md Serajul Islam, executive director and spokesperson of Bangladesh Bank, said, "The open market economy now relies on market situation. Due to increased domestic consumption, imports are under more pressure compared to exports."

In such a situation banks are unable to meet the growing demand of forex, this is why dollar price has increased a bit, he said.

With Covid-19 pandemic easing, the demand for commodities has increased sharply. The Russia-Ukraine war also fuelled the price hike of commodities in the global market due to disruption of supply chain.

