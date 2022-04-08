Inter-Regional Quran Recitation Competition of Army ends

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 April, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 08 April, 2022, 07:26 pm

The closing ceremony of the Inter-Regional Quran Recitation and Azan Competition-2022 of the Army was held at the central mosque of Dhaka Cantonment today.

Under the overall supervision of Headquarters Logistics Area, Quartermaster General of the Army Lt Gen Saiful Alam distributed prizes among the winners being present as the chief guest of the programme, reads an Inter-Services Public Relations press release today.

The Logistics Area team became the champion while Cumilla zone achieved the honor of runner up. 

In addition, Lance Corporal Mohammad Selimuzzaman Selim of the Logistics Area team in recitation and UP Lance Corporal Ataur Rahman of the Chattogram Regional team won the first place in Azan. 

A total of 16 teams from different regions of Bangladesh Army participated in the competition, which started on 03 April 2022.
 

