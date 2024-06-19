Inter-ministerial cooperation key to protecting environment: Saber Hossain

The inter-ministerial cooperation is very important in protecting the country's environment, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury said today (19 June).

"So, an initiative has been taken to increase inter-ministerial coordination and cooperation aiming to take and implement effective measures to prevent the environmental pollution and address climate change," he told a meeting at Bangladesh Secretariat.

As part of this initiative, Saber Hossain held separate meeting with Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen and State Minister for Cultural Affairs Naheed Ezaher Khan at the Secretariat today.

The environment minister said during a meeting with the Road Transport and Bridges minister at his office, they discussed black smoke released by vehicles and the pollution being generated from the road and highway construction.



"During the meeting, he [Quader] assured of providing necessary cooperation in this regard. Measures to stop plying of the vehicles polluting environment will be taken in collaboration with the Road Transport and Highways Division," he said.

Saber Hossain said his ministry will work together with the Ministry of Health to protect public health being affected from the adverse impacts of climate change, so health issue will be incorporated into the National Adaptation Plan (NAP).

"A meeting was held with the heath minister at his office on how the health ministry and the environment ministry will work together," he said.

The environment minister said cooperation from the Ministry of Cultural Affairs will be taken to increase public awareness to prevent environmental pollution.

"A meeting has already been held with the state minister for cultural affairs in this regard. Initiatives will be taken to increase public awareness about pollution through various cultural activities, including jatra, baul songs and poetry recitations," he said.

During the meetings, Saber Hossain Chowdhury highlighted the importance of taking necessary coordinated steps for protecting the environment.

"We want to ensure the environmental sustainability of Bangladesh by working together. Focal points will be fixed in all ministries concerned with which the Ministry of Environment will coordinate.

In this regard, the ministries concerned have assured the environment ministry of providing all kinds of cooperation.

Meetings with other relevant ministries will also be held too," he said.