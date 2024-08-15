Inter-city train services resume after 28 days

Inter-city train services have resumed today after a break of 28 days following recent protests and subsequent unrest across the country.

The train services were halted after some trains were vandalised and set fire to during the quota reform movement on 18 July.

Although mail trains, local trains and commuter trains covering short distances began operating on a limited scale, the services were discontinued again when the students declared a non-cooperation movement on 4 August.

Following the fall of the Awami League government, the train services began again through the operations of freight trains on 12 August. All types of mail trains, local trains and commuter trains resumed operations the next day, and all types of train services were resumed today (15 August) with the continuation of inter-city trains covering long distances.

When asked about the phased nature of train operations, Director General of Bangladesh Railway Sardar Shahadat Ali said, "Inter-city trains covering long distances operate at night. These trains need security from police and security guards, and that's why it has taken some time to resume the railway operations fully."

Meanwhile, railway officials provided some other reasons for the delay in resuming inter-city trains, saying, "As tickets are sold in advance for inter-city trains, announcement for the train schedules has to be given earlier. Besides, the manpower has to be prepared for carrying out their responsibilities. That's why it took time for the full operations of train services."