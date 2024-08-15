Inter-city train services resume after 28 days

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 August, 2024, 11:55 am
Last modified: 15 August, 2024, 11:58 am

Related News

Inter-city train services resume after 28 days

The train services were halted after some trains were vandalised and set fire to during the quota reform movement on 18 July.

TBS Report
15 August, 2024, 11:55 am
Last modified: 15 August, 2024, 11:58 am
A file photo of the Maitree Express
A file photo of the Maitree Express

Inter-city train services have resumed today after a break of 28 days following recent protests and subsequent unrest across the country.

The train services were halted after some trains were vandalised and set fire to during the quota reform movement on 18 July.

Although mail trains, local trains and commuter trains covering short distances began operating on a limited scale, the services were discontinued again when the students declared a non-cooperation movement on 4 August.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Following the fall of the Awami League government, the train services began again through the operations of freight trains on 12 August. All types of mail trains, local trains and commuter trains resumed operations the next day, and all types of train services were resumed today (15 August) with the continuation of inter-city trains covering long distances.

When asked about the phased nature of train operations, Director General of Bangladesh Railway Sardar Shahadat Ali said, "Inter-city trains covering long distances operate at night. These trains need security from police and security guards, and that's why it has taken some time to resume the railway operations fully."

Meanwhile, railway officials provided some other reasons for the delay in resuming inter-city trains, saying, "As tickets are sold in advance for inter-city trains, announcement for the train schedules has to be given earlier. Besides, the manpower has to be prepared for carrying out their responsibilities. That's why it took time for the full operations of train services."

Top News

Bangladesh / Railway / train services

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

The many faces of workplace bullying

1d | Pursuit
Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

20h | Panorama
In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

3d | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Essential tools for your vlogs to look cool

3d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Protests don't have a roadmap, protests wherever they come to counter-revolution: Sargis Alam

Protests don't have a roadmap, protests wherever they come to counter-revolution: Sargis Alam

13m | Videos
People will stop if they want to ride on Modi's shoulders: Hasnat Abdullah

People will stop if they want to ride on Modi's shoulders: Hasnat Abdullah

48m | Videos
Why the entry barrier at Dhanmondi 32?

Why the entry barrier at Dhanmondi 32?

1h | Videos
Salman-Anisul placed on 10-day remand each

Salman-Anisul placed on 10-day remand each

16h | Videos