Intense heat wave grips Dhaka, some other parts of country

Bangladesh Metrological Department (BMD) has said the severe heat wave which is sweeping parts of the country including Dhaka will continue as rain is unlikely very soon.

The severe heat wave is sweeping over Khulna division, Dhaka, Faridpur, Manikganj, Rajshahi, Pabna and Patuakhali districts, said a Met office bulletin.

The season's highest temperature in the country was recorded in Chuadanga at 41.7 degree Celsius on Friday (14 April).

Besides, mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over the remaining parts of the country.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The weather may remain dry with temporarily partly cloudy sky over the country.