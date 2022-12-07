Intelligence reports say BNP planning mayhem in capital on 10 Dec: DMP 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 December, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2022, 05:39 pm

Related News

Intelligence reports say BNP planning mayhem in capital on 10 Dec: DMP 

The public is our main concern. We do not want to take any risk when public safety is in question, said the DMP chief

TBS Report
07 December, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2022, 05:39 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Khandaker Golam Faruq has said the police have received intelligence reports that the BNP is planning to carry out mayhem during 10 December rally in Dhaka. 

"We have received intelligence that BNP would gather 10 lakh people and they may carry out destructive activities during the mass rally," he said while briefing the media Wednesday (7 December). 

The DMP chief also noted that the police are monitoring the situation and will not let any group disrupt the safety of the people. 

When asked about denying BNP permission to rally at Naya Paltan, the commissioner said, "We are not willing to take any step that compromise the safety of the people."

"The public is our main concern. We do not want to take any risk when public safety is in question."

"They [BNP] can go to Suhrawardy Udyan, Kalshi ground or Tongi Ijtema field. We won't take the responsibility for any kind of subversive activities on any open road or at Naya Paltan," Khandaker Golam Faruq reiterated. 

He also asserted that the police are not willing to let BNP hold rally anywhere but the aforementioned venues. 

When asked about the clash between police and BNP men at Naya Paltan Wednesday, the DMP Commissioner said he is yet to see any footage of the incident. 

"However, there was no scheduled programme today. Despite that, they [BNP men] gathered on roads, they barricaded roads and hampered public movement," he said explaining the police measures. 

Previously, addressing the agitated party men and media, BNP Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas said that the government should offer an acceptable alternative for their 10 December rally.

"If the government does not give an acceptable alternative, then our rally will be held in Naya Paltan," said Abbas.
 

Top News

DMP Commisioner / BNP rally

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Saqlain Rizve

A gastronomic guide to enjoying the World Cup

5h | Food
Graphics: TBS

The rise of the 'influencer' market in Bangladesh

8h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Why Anthony Fauci is still optimistic about science

6h | Panorama
Rachel Sanderson. Sketch: TBS

How to run a family office like an Agnelli

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

No goal from Ronaldo in knockout round

No goal from Ronaldo in knockout round

7h | Videos
Rickshaw painting a dying art form?

Rickshaw painting a dying art form?

22h | Videos
Deepika Padukone to unveil FIFA World Cup trophy during finals

Deepika Padukone to unveil FIFA World Cup trophy during finals

1d | Videos
Hijab protest in Iran

Hijab protest in Iran

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

2
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

5
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

6
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Potential routes to final for Argentina at World Cup