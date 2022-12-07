Intelligence reports say BNP planning mayhem in capital on 10 Dec: DMP 

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Khandaker Golam Faruq has said the police have received intelligence reports that the BNP is planning to carry out mayhem during 10 December rally in Dhaka.

"We have received intelligence that BNP would gather 10 lakh people and they may carry out destructive activities during the mass rally," he said while briefing the media Wednesday (7 December).

The DMP chief also noted that the police are monitoring the situation and will not let any group disrupt the safety of the people.

When asked about denying BNP permission to rally at Naya Paltan, the commissioner said, "We are not willing to take any step that compromise the safety of the people."

"The public is our main concern. We do not want to take any risk when public safety is in question."

"They [BNP] can go to Suhrawardy Udyan, Kalshi ground or Tongi Ijtema field. We won't take the responsibility for any kind of subversive activities on any open road or at Naya Paltan," Khandaker Golam Faruq reiterated.

He also asserted that the police are not willing to let BNP hold rally anywhere but the aforementioned venues.

When asked about the clash between police and BNP men at Naya Paltan Wednesday, the DMP Commissioner said he is yet to see any footage of the incident.

"However, there was no scheduled programme today. Despite that, they [BNP men] gathered on roads, they barricaded roads and hampered public movement," he said explaining the police measures.

Previously, addressing the agitated party men and media, BNP Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas said that the government should offer an acceptable alternative for their 10 December rally.

"If the government does not give an acceptable alternative, then our rally will be held in Naya Paltan," said Abbas.

