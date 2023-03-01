Intelligence agencies working to prevent militants' rise: Home Minister

Bangladesh

UNB
01 March, 2023, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2023, 04:17 pm

Related News

Intelligence agencies working to prevent militants' rise: Home Minister

UNB
01 March, 2023, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2023, 04:17 pm
Intelligence agencies working to prevent militants&#039; rise: Home Minister

Intelligence agencies of the country are working to prevent the rise of militants and their operations, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said on Wednesday (1 March).

"Police are making all-out efforts to arrest fugitive militants. We have managed to arrest many militants and we'll definitely be able to arrest the fugitives soon," he said.

The home minister made the remarks while talking to reporters after attending a programme at Police Staff College on the occasion of Police Memorial Day-2023.

"We have not been able to eradicate militancy yet, but we have it under control. Our intelligence teams are working well, and that's why militancy is now under control," the minister said.

Replying to a question on bomb threat at the just-concluded Ekushey book fair, the home minister said, "We often receive such threats, and we take necessary action after thorough examination."

Responding to another question from a reporter about possible chaos over the next national election, he said, "Political parties become active ahead of election. They get engaged in campaigns and other activities. We have been seeing it for long. Different political parties are active. I think there is no reason to heat up the election-centric political situation."

Police Memorial Day is observed on March 1 in all metropolitan, range and district units of Bangladesh Police to commemorate police personnel who died while performing duties.

Replying to a query over the delay and harassment in providing compensation to families of deceased police personnel, Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, Inspector General of Police (IGP), said a proposal has been given to the Home Ministry and decision in this regard will come soon.

Top News

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal / militant / militancy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Representational image. Photo: Pixabay.

Daily walk can prevent one in ten early deaths, finds Cambridge study

9h | Wellbeing
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Drinkwell: Quenching the thirst for clean water

9h | Panorama
The living room has a deep green wall which doesn’t clash with the rest of the design ethos. Rather, it complements nature and holds the entire space together. Photo: Courtesy

Home decor tips: Interior design ideas to reduce stress and anxiety

1d | Habitat
Sketch: TBS

Using 'বাংলাদেশে তৈরি' in apparel tags

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

4h | Corporate Talks
Netflix's new strategy to increase audience

Netflix's new strategy to increase audience

7h | TBS Entertainment
700 and counting – Magical Messi’s milestones

700 and counting – Magical Messi’s milestones

20h | TBS SPORTS
Remember those notorious villains of Bangla cinema?

Remember those notorious villains of Bangla cinema?

22h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

2
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

3
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

4
GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'
Telecom

GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'

5
Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college

6
Govt revises up prices of brick, cement, rod
Economy

Govt revises up prices of brick, cement, rod