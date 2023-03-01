Intelligence agencies working to prevent militants' rise: Home Minister

Intelligence agencies of the country are working to prevent the rise of militants and their operations, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said on Wednesday (1 March).

"Police are making all-out efforts to arrest fugitive militants. We have managed to arrest many militants and we'll definitely be able to arrest the fugitives soon," he said.

The home minister made the remarks while talking to reporters after attending a programme at Police Staff College on the occasion of Police Memorial Day-2023.

"We have not been able to eradicate militancy yet, but we have it under control. Our intelligence teams are working well, and that's why militancy is now under control," the minister said.

Replying to a question on bomb threat at the just-concluded Ekushey book fair, the home minister said, "We often receive such threats, and we take necessary action after thorough examination."

Responding to another question from a reporter about possible chaos over the next national election, he said, "Political parties become active ahead of election. They get engaged in campaigns and other activities. We have been seeing it for long. Different political parties are active. I think there is no reason to heat up the election-centric political situation."

Police Memorial Day is observed on March 1 in all metropolitan, range and district units of Bangladesh Police to commemorate police personnel who died while performing duties.

Replying to a query over the delay and harassment in providing compensation to families of deceased police personnel, Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, Inspector General of Police (IGP), said a proposal has been given to the Home Ministry and decision in this regard will come soon.