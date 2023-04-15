Intelligence agencies urged to probe if sabotage is behind frequent fire incidents: Fire Service DG

Bangladesh

UNB
15 April, 2023, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 15 April, 2023, 12:30 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Director general of the Fire Service and Civil Defense Department Brig General Md Moin Uddin has urged the intelligence agencies to investigate whether there was any sabotage behind the recent series of fire incidents.

He said this while replying to a question from journalists after a fire broke out in New Super Market near New Market early Saturday (15 April) morning.

"We're working for you with risks. One after another fire incident is taking place. I will call on the intelligence agencies to check if there is any sabotage," he said.

The fire broke out on the third floor of New Supermarket and the members of the Border Guard Bangladesh, fire service, police, Rapid Action Battalion, army, air force, and Dhaka WASA water-carrying vehicles, were working to bring the fire under control, he added.

"We still don't know why the fire broke out here. We have brought the fire under control but could not douse it," said Brig Gen Moin adding that they are facing difficulty to bring the fire under control because of onlookers.

"If everyone remains aware at every level, then it is possible to survive the fire. High-volt bulbs are used here. Accidents happen because they are not aware. We urge shop owners in all markets to refrain from using high-voltage lights," the fire service DG said.

