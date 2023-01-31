Integration of youth volunteers can ensure adolescent-friendly health service

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 January, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2023, 10:07 pm

Related News

Integration of youth volunteers can ensure adolescent-friendly health service

TBS Report
31 January, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2023, 10:07 pm
Integration of youth volunteers can ensure adolescent-friendly health service

Young volunteer affiliations would enhance the quality of adolescent-friendly services at the healthcare centres, experts told a programme. 

A sub-national (Dhaka divisional) advocacy meeting was organised at the Mirpur MCHTI on Tuesday by the SERAC-Bangladesh in collaboration with the Directorate General of Family Planning under the 'Shukhi Jibon' project of USAID with the technical support of Pathfinder International. 

The purpose of the meeting was to exchange views on the sustainability of youth volunteer integration in adolescent-friendly healthcare centers as part of family planning activities and the expansion of volunteer leaders' actions.

Recommendations were made to facilitate the quality services for adolescents through inclusive initiatives. 

Health experts and rights activists stressed increasing the service across the country, the inclusion of age-specific data in the DGFP MIS, DGHS collaboration, adolescent service quality improvement, service providers accountability and adoption of this adolescent engagement model.

They also committed to considering evaluation of the outcome of the integration of volunteers, and it's scaling up based on positive feedback.

SM Shaikat, executive director of SERAC-Bangladesh, emphasised on story documentation and recommendations from these meetings which will be shared on the national and international platform in front of policymakers to strengthen quality services in adolescent-friendly services. 

Mahbub Alam, director, Divisional Family Planning Office, Dhaka, emphasised on capacity building training and proper guidance on giving services to ensure the service quality and information.

Dr Monjur Hossain, program manager (A&RH), (MCH-S), DGFP said that an action plan prepared for ensuring quality services is awaiting approval. 

Dr Muniruzzaman Siddiqui, director, Mohammadpur Fertility Services Center said that clinical training and guidance on proper service giving is needed for VPLs. He also recommended continuing this Volunteer peer leader model elaborately.

adolescents / volunteers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Tips to incorporate sustainable construction

12h | Habitat
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How did mud walls find their way into urban designs?

13h | Habitat
Spotify is among the tech platforms that saw record growth during Covid lockdowns Photo: DW

Could tech layoffs spread to rest of US economy?

16h | Panorama
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

17h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Adani’s shares fell sharply after allegation

Adani’s shares fell sharply after allegation

2h | TBS World
Why was Messi was blocked on Instagram?

Why was Messi was blocked on Instagram?

1h | TBS SPORTS
Bangladesh in better position than Sri Lanka, Pakistan to navigate forex crisis: UCB Asset Management

Bangladesh in better position than Sri Lanka, Pakistan to navigate forex crisis: UCB Asset Management

4h | TBS Insight
Sunflower cultivation is becoming popular in Faridpur

Sunflower cultivation is becoming popular in Faridpur

8h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

2
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

3
Representational Image
Banking

Cash-strapped Islami, Al-Arafah and National turn to Sonali Bank for costly fund

4
Photo: Collected
Energy

8 Ctg power plants out of production

5
Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi university students identified as problematic users of Facebook, internet: Study

6
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz