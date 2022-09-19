Integrated social movements needed for special children

People who work for special children, at a seminar, put emphasis on integrated social movements for special children to change social and psychological structure in a bid to protect them from all abuse and harassment.

At the event held at Birdem General Hospital auditorium in Dhaka on Saturday, they said the mental and social structure for special children needs should be changed. If sensible persons of the society protest against injustice on them, one day special children will have rights.

Eminent music artist Naqeeb Khan, debater and doctor Abdun Noor Tushar, doctor Mohammad Hossain, nutritionist Samsun Nahar Mahua were present on the occasion, said a press release.

More than 40 parents, whose children with special needs were 12 years old, attended the event.

The participants protested the unfair conduct with two special children -Tausif and Redwan – and discussed the measures to remedy it.

Tausif is a special child who was reportedly beat up by officials of a private medical college hospital in Dhaka. Not only that, the father of the special child was also allegedly assaulted by them when he protested the incident.

In the seminar, Tausif's parents tearfully shared their bitter experience in this way and asked for ways to prevent this social oppression on special children.

"When I went to file a case I was repeatedly pressured not to take any legal step and also lured to get mutual," Tausif's father alleged.

Redwan, another special child, fell from the balcony of a three-story special school and was hanged from an electric wire for a while in March. At one point, he fell on the road in front of the school and was seriously injured.

Amma Zaheda Fatema, mother of the victim, was outraged by such irresponsible behaviour of the school.

Eminent singer Naqeeb Khan said, "Such an incident cannot be accepted in any way. They must be stopped. Social and family awareness should be spread. The state should come forward for these special children."

Prominent debater and Doctor Abdun Noor Tushar said, "There is law but it is not enforced, which is sorrowful for all of us. Each special parent is a state…. is a social welfare department. All special parents are fighting for their children.

Professor Samsun Nahar Mahua, Department of Nutrition, Birdem General Hospital, "Although I don't have any special children, I have to treat at least five special children every day. So I know how many obstacles they face."

Parents of special children urged the government for an official inspection of substandard schools.