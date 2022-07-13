Integrated learning environment crucial for development of children with autism: PM Hasina 

An integrated learning environment is very important for the mental and physical development of children with special needs including those suffering from autism.

"Integrated learning environment is very important for the development of intellect and thinking of children with special needs," she said.

The premier made the remarks while virtually inspecting the architectural plan for the "National Academy for Autism and Neuro-Development Disabilities (NAAND) Complex" from her official Ganobhaban residence on Wednesday.

The international standard complex aims to ensure fair and equal education for children having Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and Neuro-developmental Disabilities (NDD).

She said, "An open and natural environment plays a vital role in the physical and mental growth of children with special needs."

Sheikh Hasina reiterated her call for ensuring a "cross-ventilation" system in the construction of any residential building in urban areas.

She also stressed on providing training to the existing teachers alongside developing new teachers and trainers for autism and neuro-development disabilities children.

Regarding the design of the complex building, the prime minister put emphasis on the optimal use of daylight and open-air/ oxygen circulation as well as ensuring conservation of necessary water reservoirs and adequate open space with a proper fire extinguishing system.

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, MP, Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury, MP, PMO Senior Secretary Md. Tofazzel Hossain Miah, and Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Division Secretary Md. Abu Bakr Siddique were present.