Integrated initiative sought to build child and youth friendly city

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 June, 2021, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2021, 03:55 pm

Related News

Integrated initiative sought to build child and youth friendly city

TBS Report
29 June, 2021, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2021, 03:55 pm
Integrated initiative sought to build child and youth friendly city

Speakers today said it is possible to build a child and youth-friendly city through the consultation and participation of all concerned including policymakers, researchers, civil society, urban planners and development agencies.

They expressed their views at a virtual discussion titled "Future Cities Dialogue: Reshaping the Cities for Children and Youth" jointly arranged by Save the Children in Bangladesh and World Vision, reads a press release. 

International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), Bangladesh Program Coordinator Dr Khalid Hossain said, "We need to understand how children and youth are thinking. The city of the future is theirs. We have to plan our city keeping in mind that how they want to live with the wildlife, water, environment." 

Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (BAPA) Member Secretary Architect Iqbal Habib said, "We are failing in playing a strong role in planning and inclusion. We think it's important for me to survive, to enjoy now. The responsibility of returning the borrowed land to future generations remains implicit in our urban planning."

Prior to the discussion, Save the Children in Bangladesh Urban Resilience Manager Simon Rahman gave a presentation on the need to build a child and youth friendly city and the need for their inclusion. 

The other speakers were, Tony Michael, Director- Advocacy & Policy Influence, World Vision Bangladesh, Farhana Hafiz, Gender Mainstreaming Analyst, UN Women, Monika Biswas, Manager- Child Sponsorship, Action Aid,  Md Liakath Ali, PhD, Director- Climate Change & Urban Development Program, BRAC, Dr Kazi Maruful Islam, Professor, Department of Development Studies, University of Dhaka, Dr Sarah Sabry, Urban Lead, Save the Children, Dr Nazmul Huq, Head of Resilience Development Program, ICLEI, Ishita Alam Abonee, Urban Development Specialist, World Bank, Shamima Siddiky, Program Specialist (Urban), UNICEF. 

Save the Children / Discussion / webinar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Public suffering during lockdown

TBS Today: Public suffering during lockdown

21h | Videos
TBS Today: Transport workers in distress due to lockdown

TBS Today: Transport workers in distress due to lockdown

22h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Announcement of lockdown and restlessness among people

TBS Current Affairs: Announcement of lockdown and restlessness among people

22h | Videos
Horrific blast at Dhaka's Maghbazar: 7 killed, hundreds injured so far

Horrific blast at Dhaka's Maghbazar: 7 killed, hundreds injured so far

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

2
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

3
Evaly faces no risk: CEO
Interviews

Evaly faces no risk: CEO

4
The bubbles of e-commerce
Economy

The bubbles of e-commerce

5
Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday

6
FILE PHOTO: A 3D plastic representation of the Facebook logo is seen in this illustration in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi company Kutumbari issues legal notice against Facebook