Institutions must be held accountable to build a developed Bangladesh: LGRD Minister

Minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Md Tajul Islam on Sunday said that Bangladesh will be able to reach its desired goal only if institutional skills, capacity and discipline are ensured.

He said this while speaking as the chief guest at the Debt Service Liabilities (DSL) cheque-handover ceremony of Dhaka WASA for the financial year 2023-24 at the Local Government division meeting room.

Local Government Division Secretary Muhammad Ibrahim, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Finance Dr Mohammad Altaf Ul Alam and Dhaka WASA Managing Director Engineer Taksim A Khan were present at that time.

Citing the example of repayment of loans taken from the government for various projects of Dhaka WASA as an example of the organization's capabilities, the minister said, "If each of our institutions is made self-reliant, it will be easier to reach our national development goals."