Instilling values in children key to realise Bangabandhu's vision: Simeen Hussain Rimi

State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Simeen Hussain Rimi said today that by instilling moral values, honesty, and principles in children's education, Bangabandhu's vision of a child-friendly 'Golden Bengal' can be realised.

At a programme organised by the Subarna Bhumi Foundation to commemorate the 104th birthday of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, she said, "Bangabandhu loved children. He loved to spend his birthday with them. Therefore, every year on 17 March, National Children's Day, we honour and cherish Bangabandhu with love."

Member of Parliament Shabnam Jahan attended the event as a special guest, which was presided over by Subarna Bhumi Foundation Chairman Md Saiful Islam.

Shabnam Jahan said, "To realise Bangabandhu's dream, children should be raised with his ideals."

Dr Shamim Imam, CEO of Subarna Bhumi Foundation, delivered a welcome address at the event.

He said, "The foundation has been working with disadvantaged women, children, and youth across the country since 2018. We are implementing programs to ensure the safe and happy childhood of underprivileged children, as well as providing quality education, and promoting health and nutrition awareness."