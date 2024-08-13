Instead of being divided, everyone must unite: Dr Yunus at Dhakeshwari Temple

Instead of being divided, everyone must unite to solve the nation's crises. Everyone must be patient during such a challenging time, Chief Adviser of the interim government, Dr Muhammad Yunus, said today (13 August).

"We want to build a Bangladesh that will be like one family. There is no question of discrimination or conflict within a family. We all are people of Bangladesh. We want to make sure that we all can live here," he said during an interaction meeting with the Hindu community at Dhakeshwari Temple.

During the visit, the Nobel laureate appealed not to divide the people by religion or ethnicity and said that there should be one law and one constitution for all the people of the country.

The chief adviser said, "Instead of categorising ourselves as minorities or by other divisive terms, we should assert that we are the people of this country, and our democratic rights should be established.

"This must be demanded from all governments," he added.

Dr Muhammad Yunus said, "We all are people of Bangladesh. We want to make sure that we all can live here. We wish to avoid any disputes in this regard. In our democratic aspirations, we are considered as people, not as Hindus or Muslims.

"Our rights should be secured. The root of all problems is that all our institutional arrangements have deteriorated. This is the cause of the chaos. Hence, we need to fix these institutional arrangements," he added.

The chief adviser continued, "If justice is established, tell me who wouldn't receive it. Am I looking at what religion or caste someone belongs to? Does the law dictate that one community goes one way and another goes somewhere else?

"The law is the same. No one has the means to discriminate by creating such divisions. This cannot happen. We want to fix it from this point. It's a disease we need to eradicate from the root," he added.

Dr Yunus said, "If you say 'we need to be represented as a minority,' then we are moving away from the main problem. We must say that we need to establish democratic rights.

"If obtained, our freedom of speech will be established. Human rights will be established. This is our main goal. If you bring up old identities, then it goes back to the old game," he added.