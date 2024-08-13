Instead of being divided, everyone must unite: Dr Yunus at Dhakeshwari Temple

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 August, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2024, 04:08 pm

Related News

Instead of being divided, everyone must unite: Dr Yunus at Dhakeshwari Temple

"Instead of categorising ourselves as minorities or by other divisive terms, we should assert that we are the people of this country, and our democratic rights should be established," the chief adviser said

TBS Report
13 August, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2024, 04:08 pm
Noble laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus, who has been selected to lead the upcoming interim government. File Photo: Collected
Noble laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus, who has been selected to lead the upcoming interim government. File Photo: Collected

Instead of being divided, everyone must unite to solve the nation's crises. Everyone must be patient during such a challenging time, Chief Adviser of the interim government, Dr Muhammad Yunus, said today (13 August).

"We want to build a Bangladesh that will be like one family. There is no question of discrimination or conflict within a family. We all are people of Bangladesh. We want to make sure that we all can live here," he said during an interaction meeting with the Hindu community at Dhakeshwari Temple.

During the visit, the Nobel laureate appealed not to divide the people by religion or ethnicity and said that there should be one law and one constitution for all the people of the country. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The chief adviser said, "Instead of categorising ourselves as minorities or by other divisive terms, we should assert that we are the people of this country, and our democratic rights should be established.

"This must be demanded from all governments," he added.

Dr Muhammad Yunus said, "We all are people of Bangladesh. We want to make sure that we all can live here. We wish to avoid any disputes in this regard. In our democratic aspirations, we are considered as people, not as Hindus or Muslims. 

"Our rights should be secured. The root of all problems is that all our institutional arrangements have deteriorated. This is the cause of the chaos. Hence, we need to fix these institutional arrangements," he added. 

The chief adviser continued, "If justice is established, tell me who wouldn't receive it. Am I looking at what religion or caste someone belongs to? Does the law dictate that one community goes one way and another goes somewhere else?

"The law is the same. No one has the means to discriminate by creating such divisions. This cannot happen. We want to fix it from this point. It's a disease we need to eradicate from the root," he added. 

Dr Yunus said, "If you say 'we need to be represented as a minority,' then we are moving away from the main problem. We must say that we need to establish democratic rights. 

"If obtained, our freedom of speech will be established. Human rights will be established. This is our main goal. If you bring up old identities, then it goes back to the old game," he added. 

Top News

Chief Adviser of interim government Dr Muhammad Yunus / Dhakeshwari / Hindu community

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

1d | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Essential tools for your vlogs to look cool

1d | Brands
Photo: TBS

Teaching us a lesson by shutting down elevated expressways and metro

2d | Features
Students controlling the traffic. Photo: Nayem Ali

Three days on the streets of Dhaka

2d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Quota reform movement: Murder case against Sheikh Hasina

Quota reform movement: Murder case against Sheikh Hasina

22m | Videos
Instead of being divided, everyone must unite: Dr Yunus at Dhakeshwari Temple

Instead of being divided, everyone must unite: Dr Yunus at Dhakeshwari Temple

1h | Videos
What India did to ensure the safety of Sheikh Hasina's flight?

What India did to ensure the safety of Sheikh Hasina's flight?

2h | Videos
Lawyer appointed to free 57 Bangladeshis from UAE jail

Lawyer appointed to free 57 Bangladeshis from UAE jail

19h | Videos