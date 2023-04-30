Installation of smart delivery locker system soon at metro stations

The government is going to install the country's first smart delivery locker system (Digibox) based on the Internet of Things (IoT) soon at every Metrorail station in the capital city.

With this automated delivery box, Metrorail users can collect the delivery of their ordered products on the e-commerce platforms without the presence of a deliveryman.

They can do it through their smartphone by inserting OTP very easily from these smart lockers installed at Metrorail stations, conveniently before or after their regular daily Metrorail journey.

To this end, Aspire to Innovate (a2i) and Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) signed an agreement on Digibox installation or infrastructure establishment at Expatriates' Welfare Bhaban on Sunday.

Dewan Mohammad Humayun Kabir, project director (joint secretary) of A2i, and Mohammad Abdur Rauf, secretary (joint secretary) of DMTCL signed the agreement from their respective sides.

Under this agreement, a2i will conditionally use certain spaces in all Metrorail stations under MRT-6 on a commercial basis subject to the terms and conditions set out in DMTCL's Rent/Lease Policy-2023.

Internet of Things (IoT) technology will be used to install and manage the infrastructure of this country's first smart-delivery locker system. These spaces will be used to ensure the cost-effective delivery of various government emergency services, including facilitating and expediting payment of various government services and e-ticketing services.

With this agreement, Metrorail commuters will be able to collect the delivery of their purchased products on the country's popular e-commerce platform from Smart Locker Digibox installed at Metrorail stations.

After inserting the OTP (One Time Password) received on your smartphone on the display screen of the Smart Locker will automatically open the specific locker, and the customer can collect his purchased products.

DMTCL and a2i hope that the introduction of this smart locker for product delivery will surely save consumers valuable time, labour, and money in the rapidly growing e-commerce sector in the country.

Mohammad Abdur Rauf, secretary of DMTCL, said, "DMTCL is doing to make the daily life of Dhaka dwellers easier by adding MRT-6 with Metrorail to build Smart Bangladesh. This attachment of a2i is commendable in the journey. This agreement aims to make people's lives smarter by installing this Digibox to provide smart Bangladesh to Metrorail users."

Lauding the foresight of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, a2i Project Director Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir said, "Having come to this stage of achieving digital Bangladesh, we have now started working on building Smart Bangladesh."

Rezwanul Haque Jami, head of Commercial Strategy, a2i, said, "With the signing of this agreement, it is the maiden initiative to introduce the smart lockers in metro rail stations not only for Bangladesh but also for any metro rail station in southeast Asia."

Senior officials of DMTCL and a2i were also present at the agreement signing ceremony.