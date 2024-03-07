Inspiring gender inclusion in rural areas

As we celebrate National Women's Day this year, let's remember to celebrate not only the women who break the glass ceiling and inspire others in big cities and corporations, but also those who make a difference in small towns and villages across the country.

This year's International Women's Day theme of "Inspiring Inclusion" reminds us that every woman, regardless of her location or background, plays a vital role in shaping our society.

One such great example is Unnati an entrepreneur from Pipradanga in Bagerhat, who earns over 15,000-taka profit per month selling fruits and vegetables. Similarly, Topoti, who farms organic food and runs a profitable grocery store earning over 14,000 taka per month in the deep hearts of Sontoshpur. Another name is Monika, an entrepreneur from Pipradanga, who highlighted the significant collaborative efforts among fellow women entrepreneurs, illustrating the power of women supporting women in business and life. Lastly, Nony Rani, another fellow entrepreneur from the heart of the country, Gopalganj, who is providing her local people with primary healthcare. While separated by geographical locations, what binds them together is their independence as women, earning their livelihoods and making a mark in their communities. Another shared aspect is their participation as beneficiaries of Women Business Centers (WBC).

By sharing these powerful narratives, we not only inspire inclusion but also showcase the transformative power of women from different backgrounds uplifting each other and building thriving communities, aligning perfectly with this year's "Inspire Inclusion" theme. Women Business Centres, an initiative by The Coca-Cola Foundation and United Purpose, are a testament to hard working women from all the corners of Bangladesh. The WBCs across Bangladesh showcase the willpower and determination of women like Unnati, who once relied solely on her husband's income. With the support of technical and business training from WBCs, Unnati now possesses skills in nutrition and offers various services such as grocery, medicine, fertilizing and conducting pH kits. Similarly, Topoti an entrepreneur from Sontoshpur WBC, faced initial skepticism but managed to run a successful organic vegetable and fish farm alongside a grocery store. Topoti reflects on her journey, noting that in the beginning, there were doubts about their abilities. However, through hard work, they earned not only respect but also support from others. Her experience highlights the transformative impact of skills acquired through WBC training, including business operation, optical services, and market linkage. Monika, one of the five members of WBC Pipradanga, Bagerhat, expresses that, fellow entrepreneurs contribute to the business according to their capabilities. When it's time for profit sharing, they take as much as they need and focus on developing the business. In addition to the grocery store run by the women, there are plans to open a computer center to assist people and students in giving essential training on computer literacy. Similarly, Nony Rani story emphasizes the crucial role of primary healthcare providers in rural communities, offering reproductive health advice and support. The solidarity among these entrepreneurs within the Women Business Centre underscores the entrepreneurial spirit and unity among rural women, mirroring the theme of this year's International Women's Day – "Inspiring Inclusion."

In 2010, the Coca Cola Company launched 5by20, a global initiative that aimed at enabling the economic empowerment of 5 million women entrepreneurs by 2020. In addition, The Coca-Cola Company invited its bottlers and The Coca-Cola Foundation to participate in the 5by20 program, and each participant in the system supported it in their own way according to their individual policies.

This initiative led to the establishment of Women Business Centres (WBC) in Bangladesh. These centers, managed by women, were established through collaboration between The Coca-Cola Foundation and United Purpose, an international development organization. WBCs offer women comprehensive training to enhance their existing skills and develop new ones, providing them with a solid foundation to pursue their entrepreneurial endeavors.