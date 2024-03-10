Innovation needed to achieve Tk15,000cr fisheries export target: Minister

Fisheries and Livestock Minister Mohammad Abdul Rahman said the export target of Tk15,000 crore should be achieved by the fisheries sector, emphasising the need for innovative planning and its effective implementation to increase production.

He made the remark while speaking as the chief guest at a workshop titled "Challenges and Opportunities of Bangladesh's Fish Processing Industry in the Context of LDC Graduation" organised by Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) on Sunday (10 March).

BIDA Executive Chairman Lokman Hossain Mia presided over the workshop held at BIDA Multipurpose Hall.

Speaking at the programme, the livestock minister said that the fisheries sector has been making outstanding contributions to the national development by providing safe animal feed, alleviating poverty, creating employment and earning valuable foreign exchange.

He said, "Initiatives have been taken to ensure the conservation, development, stable production and maximum extraction of marine fisheries resources to develop the blue economy initiated by the historic maritime victory."

Highlighting the role of women in the sector, the minister added, "Approximately 1.95 million people, including about 1.4 million women, directly or indirectly, make a living through various activities in this sector. Due to the government's appropriate conservation, development, and sustainable production policies, the fisheries production has seen growth."

He also urged stakeholders to identify the challenges of this sector and find ways to solve them.

At the programme, BIDA Executive Chairman Lokman Hossain Miah said, "To build a developed Bangladesh, we all have to come forward and also keep a mindset for investment in various sectors."

He also called for increased investment in the fisheries sector, stating, "Through proper investment, we need to take steps to increase our fish production and exports."

BIDA Executive Member Avijit Chowdhury, Research and Policy Integration for Development (Rapid) Executive Director Mohammad Abu Yusuf and Member of Parliament Ashek Ullah Rafiq also spoke at the event among others.