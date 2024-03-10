Innovation needed to achieve Tk15,000cr fisheries export target: Minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 March, 2024, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2024, 07:54 pm

Related News

Innovation needed to achieve Tk15,000cr fisheries export target: Minister

TBS Report
10 March, 2024, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2024, 07:54 pm
File photo of Fisheries and Livestock Minister Md Abdur Rahman. Photo: BSS
File photo of Fisheries and Livestock Minister Md Abdur Rahman. Photo: BSS

Fisheries and Livestock Minister Mohammad Abdul Rahman said the export target of Tk15,000 crore should be achieved by the fisheries sector, emphasising the need for innovative planning and its effective implementation to increase production.

He made the remark while speaking as the chief guest at a workshop  titled "Challenges and Opportunities of Bangladesh's Fish Processing Industry in the Context of LDC Graduation" organised by Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) on Sunday (10 March).

BIDA Executive Chairman Lokman Hossain Mia presided over the workshop held at BIDA Multipurpose Hall.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Speaking at the programme, the livestock minister said that the fisheries sector has been making outstanding contributions to the national development by providing safe animal feed, alleviating poverty, creating employment and earning valuable foreign exchange.

He said, "Initiatives have been taken to ensure the conservation, development, stable production and maximum extraction of marine fisheries resources to develop the blue economy initiated by the historic maritime victory."

Highlighting the role of women in the sector, the minister added, "Approximately 1.95 million people, including about 1.4 million women, directly or indirectly, make a living through various activities in this sector. Due to the government's appropriate conservation, development, and sustainable production policies, the fisheries production has seen growth."

He also urged stakeholders to identify the challenges of this sector and find ways to solve them.

At the programme, BIDA Executive Chairman Lokman Hossain Miah said, "To build a developed Bangladesh, we all have to come forward and also keep a mindset for investment in various sectors."

He also called for increased investment in the fisheries sector, stating, "Through proper investment, we need to take steps to increase our fish production and exports."

BIDA Executive Member Avijit Chowdhury, Research and Policy Integration for Development (Rapid) Executive Director Mohammad Abu Yusuf and Member of Parliament Ashek Ullah Rafiq also spoke at the event among others.

Top News

Fisheries and Livestock Minister Abdur Rahman / Fisheries and Livestock Sector / export

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

From the front, the Touring looks completely identical to the sedan. Photo: MD Abu Saeed Miad

2019 Toyota Corolla Touring: The most exquisite and economic wagon in the market

57m | Wheels
Photo: Courtesy

A sneak peek into Sonia Musa’s Eid-ul-Fitr collection

6h | Mode
An abandoned stone quarry in Companiganj beside the no man&#039;s land between the India-Bangladesh border. This trail is one of many used for the illegal sugar trade. Photo: Ashraful Haque

At the Indo-Bangla border, sugar is the new cattle

11h | Panorama
Ever since Purbachal expressway was inaugurated last November, it has become a popular tourist spot. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Dhaka's 300 feet of madness

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Are Biden and Netanyahu on a collision course over Gaza?

Are Biden and Netanyahu on a collision course over Gaza?

32m | Videos
Fish-meat-eggs will be available at a low price in 38 places in the capital

Fish-meat-eggs will be available at a low price in 38 places in the capital

1h | Videos
Why corporate tax cuts fail to make firms happy

Why corporate tax cuts fail to make firms happy

1h | Videos
Book exchange festival draws bookworms in Chattogram

Book exchange festival draws bookworms in Chattogram

3h | Videos