Innovation Lab, Sheikh Hasina Neural Network inaugurated at Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 March, 2023, 08:00 pm
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen inaugurated the Innovation Lab and Innovation Challenge Fund and the proposed Sheikh Hasina Neural Network at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday (19 March). 

Foreign Secretary (Senior Secretary) Ambassador Masud Bin Momen, Information and Communication Technology Division Secretary Md Shamsul Arefin, UNDP Resident Representative Stephan Lillier and senior officials of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Information and Communication Technology Division and a2i were also present at the event, reads a press release. 

A total of 81 Bangladesh embassies abroad participated in the programme through an online platform. 

On that occasion, the foreign minister said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working relentlessly to build a prosperous, knowledge-based and inclusive country based on the principles adopted by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. 

"Artificial intelligence, data-based analytics, and data visualisation systems will increase the need for future policy making. With that goal in mind, the newly established neural network will be able to provide necessary insights into any crisis, such as Covid-19 or Russia-Ukraine conflict through data-based analysis," he said.

The minister further said that due to the pragmatic initiatives of the government, Bangladesh has now transformed into a vibrant economy and a country of infinite potential. 

He referred to the economic diplomacy-based activities undertaken by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs which have been initiated to provide better services to expatriates to increase remittance flow. He emphasised using indigenous resources and efficiently innovating cost-effective creative solutions to create smart citizens. 

Masud bin Momen presented the keynote speech at the event. In his remarks, he emphasised using advanced technology to provide better public services. 

He expressed optimism that the Innovation Lab and AI Challenge Fund will strengthen the ICT capabilities of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and directly connect with the technology-capability of the future world.

