Innocent Minu jailed for 3 years is killed in road accident

TBS Report 
04 July, 2021, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2021, 09:49 pm

Innocent Minu jailed for 3 years is killed in road accident

On 28 June, police rescued an injured woman from the city’s Bayezid Link Road and took her to Chattogram Medical College Hospital where doctors declared her dead that night

Minu. Photo: Collected
Minu. Photo: Collected

Minu who was innocent and was released recently after serving an undeserved three year prison term was killed in a road accident in Chattogram. 

She was in jail instead of one Kulsumi, who was sentenced to life in prison by a lower court in a Chattogram murder case.

Minu's brother Md Rubel identified the body from police photographs on Saturday evening, four days after her death, said Sub Inspector Nur Nabi of Bayazid Bostami Police Station. 

On 28 June, police rescued an injured woman from the city's Bayezid Link Road and took her to Chattogram Medical College Hospital where doctors declared her dead that night. 

The woman unidentified when she died, was buried after an autopsy. A case was filed with the police station in this connection. Eventually, the woman was identified as Minu Akhter.

Golam Mawla Murad, the lawyer who released Minu, said, "The incident of Minu's death in a sudden road accident is mysterious. The body has to be exhumed from the grave for a second autopsy to determine the cause of her mysterious death."     

Md Rubel said his sister had been missing for the past few days. "I thought she went to visit somewhere. Police came to our area on Saturday afternoon and I identified my sister looking at their pictures of her."

