Inmate dies at Kashimpur Women’s Jail

A 45-year-old inmate of Kashimpur Women's Central Jail in Gazipur died from cardiac arrest on Friday (8 September).

Kachiran, wife of Lokman Hossain of Gopalpur area under Sadar upazila of Jamalpur, was accused of a murder case.

Shahjahan Ahmed, senior jailer of the central jail, said the woman was shifted to a Dhaka hospital from Mymensingh Central Jail after she fell sick a few days back. Kachiran was a cardiac patient.

The inmate landed in the Kashimpur Jail from the hospital on 19 August, he said, adding that she was supposed to take the hospital within two-three days further.

But, she suddenly felt sick in the jail on Friday noon and was rushed to Gazipur's Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital, where physicians declared her dead upon arrival, the jailer said.

The hospital's physician Dr Mahmuda Akter said the inmate was brought dead.