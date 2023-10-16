Inland waterway communication to curb traffic congestion: Nasrul

Bangladesh

BSS
16 October, 2023, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2023, 08:45 pm

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid. Photo: Collected
Communication through inland waterways will contribute effectively to curbing traffic congestion, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said today (16 October).

"Rivers will regain its lost glory and illegal encroachment will also be sorted out if communication through waterways is ensured in the country," he said while addressing a public rally here.

Earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually inaugurated 80 development schemes, including re-digging in 430 small rivers, canals and water bodies and laying of foundation stones of 20 new development projects under the Water Resources Ministry, from her official Ganabhaban residence in the capital city Dhaka.

The state minister said, "If the Shubhadyakhal, Buriganga and Dhaleswari River connection is restored to its lost glory, it will have a positive impact on commerce, transportation, health, amusement and people's livelihood. This canal can effectively contribute to modern waste management and environmental protection."

He suggested completing the project as early as possible to maintain the proper flow and quality of water, adding, "Shubhadhyakhal will become popular as an alternative to Dhaka-Mawa road. The branches of this canal will also be renovated gradually."

The estimated cost of Subhadya canal re-excavation, development and protection of both banks of the canal (1st phase) is Tk317.59 crore. A total of 14.26 km will be re-excavated in the 1st phase and a 13.83 km walkway will be constructed. Moreover, 2,600 different types of trees will be planted on the bank of the canal.

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid

