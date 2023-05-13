Inland water transport suspended indefinitely as Cyclone Mocha approaches

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 May, 2023, 11:45 am
Last modified: 13 May, 2023, 01:15 pm

The Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) has announced the suspension of services of all types of water vessels across the country due to inclement weather due to the severe cyclonic storm Mocha.

Therefore, those vessels will remain non-operational from Saturday morning till further notice, according to a statement issued by BIWTA.

No launch on Daulatdia-Paturia and Aricha-Kazirhat routes left Dhaka following the order, waterways Traffic Inspector Aftab Hossain told UNB.

BIWTA also cancelled the leave of its employees until further notice and asked them to stay alert for any emergency situation. 

In a bulletin released at 9pm Friday, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department has advised all fishing boats and trawlers in the northern Bay of Bengal to seek shelter immediately.

The maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, and Payra have been advised to hoist great danger signal 8 as Cyclone Mocha has intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm over the southeastern Bay of Bengal and its adjacent areas.

Besides, Mongla seaport has been asked to show local warning signal 4.

Coastal districts of Cox's Bazar, Chattogram, Feni, Noakhali, Lakshmipur, Chandpur, Barishal, Bhola, Patuakhali, Jhalkathi, Pirojpur, Barguna, and their nearby islands and chars will also be under great danger signal 8.

