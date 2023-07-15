Injured woman dies at DMCH

Bangladesh

UNB
15 July, 2023, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2023, 07:56 pm

Related News

Injured woman dies at DMCH

UNB
15 July, 2023, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2023, 07:56 pm
Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) File photo
Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) File photo

A 65-year-old unidentified woman died on Friday night of injuries she sustained in a road accident on 28 June.

Md Shahabuddin, sub-inspector of Shahbagh police station, said the woman suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car while she was crossing the road in front of Nagar Bhaban in Dhaka in the dead of night on 28 June.

Later, she was taken to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

The woman breathed her last on Saturday night while undergoing treatment at the hospital, the SI added.

The body was kept at the hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police said the woman might be a beggar.

Top News

DMCH / Dhaka Medical College Hospital

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Among the key features of Golpogriho Resort, which local people adoringly call ‘UK beach’ are the mesmerising views of the river along with food stalls, a boat swing, etc. Photo: Masum Billah

The rise of recreational spots across villages

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Where is Bangladesh’s online food delivery market headed?

5h | Panorama
Which way will the Middle East lean?

Which way will the Middle East lean?

1d | Panorama
Rozina received a heifer and a cow-shed from Brac. Photo: Courtesy

How market linkage helps graduate from hopelessness

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

3h | TBS Stories
Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

20h | TBS Insight
Why did Barcelona sign 'Vitor Roque

Why did Barcelona sign 'Vitor Roque

21h | TBS SPORTS
Why Turkey gives green light to Sweden?

Why Turkey gives green light to Sweden?

19h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
'Unleash' to organise local hackathon for revolutionising healthcare practices in the country
Bangladesh

'Unleash' to organise local hackathon for revolutionising healthcare practices in the country