Injured woman dies at DMCH

A 65-year-old unidentified woman died on Friday night of injuries she sustained in a road accident on 28 June.

Md Shahabuddin, sub-inspector of Shahbagh police station, said the woman suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car while she was crossing the road in front of Nagar Bhaban in Dhaka in the dead of night on 28 June.

Later, she was taken to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

The woman breathed her last on Saturday night while undergoing treatment at the hospital, the SI added.

The body was kept at the hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police said the woman might be a beggar.