Injured monkey undergoes medication at Wildlife Conservation Dept

The injured monkey, which suffered a severe electric shock in Sitakunda upazila, is currently undergoing medication at the Wildlife and Biodiversity Conservation Department in Chattogram city.

The monkey initially received treatment at Chattogram Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (CVASU) on Monday night, and due to the lack of accommodation facilities for the animal at the university, it was subsequently transferred to the Wildlife Conservation Department for further care.

Dipannita Bhattacharya, the Wildlife and Biodiversity Conservation officer in Chattogram, said, "The monkey was taken to CVASU on Tuesday for follow-up treatment and brought back to the Wildlife Conservation Department."

"The electrocution incident likely caused the monkey to fall from a significant height, resulting in injuries to its back. Additionally, the monkey suffered burns on its hands and legs, with subsequent wound infections," she said.

Although the monkey is currently weak, it is showing gradual signs of recovery. Specialist veterinary doctors are closely monitoring its condition, ensuring that its wounds are treated until the infections completely heal. Once the monkey has fully recuperated, it will be released back into its natural habitat, Dipannita added.

She mentioned that they first received information about the monkey roaming around the Sitakunda Upazila Health Complex on 24 August. They dispatched a team to rescue it, but the monkey had left the area before the team arrived. They then informed the local forest department to track the monkey's whereabouts.

Dr Tahmina Arzu, Sitakunda Upazila Livestock Officer, expressed hope for the monkey's swift recovery, as it is receiving treatment under the care of specialist veterinarians.

Locals shared that the monkey had descended from the hills in Sitakunda approximately 15 days ago and had made its way to the area around the health complex. Locals, as well as the patients' attendants, provided the monkey with food and it began residing in the jungle near the health facility. Every morning, it would appear near the complex and receive sustenance from the locals.

It climbed an electric pole and was electrocuted, falling to the ground and suffering severe injuries on 26 August. Locals provided immediate first aid, saving its life.

Upon seeing the distressed monkey in pain at the health complex gate, Health Officer Dr Nuruddin Rashed started providing treatment on 2 September. Then, on Monday, the monkey was transferred to CVASU for advanced medical care.