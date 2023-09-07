Injured monkey taken to CVASU Veterinary clinic in Ctg as condition deteriorates

The health of the monkey, which suffered critical injuries following an electric shock in Sitakunda, deteriorated on Thursday (7 September).

The health condition of the injured monkey in Sitakunda, which suffered an electric shock on 26 August this year, deteriorated this afternoon.

The monkey was taken to the veterinary clinic of Chattogram Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (CVASU) in the evening. As of filing of this report around 6:15 pm, the monkey's treatment had commenced, and there were initial signs of improvement.

Dipannita Bhattacharya, wildlife and biodiversity conservation officer of the Chattogram Wildlife and Nature Conservation Department, told The Business Standard that following treatment at the clinic, the monkey was receiving medication at the Wildlife and Biodiversity Conservation Department (WBCD) office in the Sholoshahar area.

"The monkey was recovering and responding positively to the care of the staff. However, his condition unexpectedly worsened on Thursday afternoon. He stopped eating and remained lying on the bed of the cage."

"As we do not have a specialist veterinarian, we sent him to CVASU Veterinary Clinic for treatment," she added.

Ratan Dey, wild animal rescuer at WBCD, said they took the monkey to the clinic at 4:30pm, but treatment was delayed since no doctor was present at that time.

"By 5:30pm, a doctor joined duty and initiated treatment by administering saline," he said, adding that after receiving treatment the monkey started feeling better.

Approximately 20 days ago, the monkey descended from the hills in Sitakunda and settled in the vicinity of Sitakunda Upazila Health Complex, where local residents provided it with food, including bread and bananas.

The monkey had developed a routine of appearing in front of the health complex every morning to be fed by locals and attendants of patients admitted there.

On 26 August, it climbed an electric pole and suffered an electric shock. Prompt first aid by locals initially saved the monkey's life, after which he returned to the health complex area.

Seeing the monkey in distress at the health complex gate, physician Dr Nuruddin Rashed stepped in to provide treatment on 2 September.

Subsequently, the monkey was transferred to CVASU veterinary clinic for advanced treatment.

He was later moved to WBCD, where he was receiving medication under the supervision of the wildlife and biodiversity conservation officer.