Injured monkey taken to CVASU Veterinary clinic in Ctg as condition deteriorates

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 September, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2023, 10:04 pm

Related News

Injured monkey taken to CVASU Veterinary clinic in Ctg as condition deteriorates

TBS Report
07 September, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2023, 10:04 pm
The health of the monkey, which suffered critical injuries following an electric shock in Sitakunda, deteriorated on Thursday (7 September). 
The health of the monkey, which suffered critical injuries following an electric shock in Sitakunda, deteriorated on Thursday (7 September). 

The health condition of the injured monkey in Sitakunda, which suffered an electric shock on 26 August this year, deteriorated this afternoon.

The monkey was taken to the veterinary clinic of Chattogram Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (CVASU) in the evening. As of filing of this report around 6:15 pm, the monkey's treatment had commenced, and there were initial signs of improvement.

Dipannita Bhattacharya, wildlife and biodiversity conservation officer of the Chattogram Wildlife and Nature Conservation Department, told The Business Standard that following treatment at the clinic, the monkey was receiving medication at the Wildlife and Biodiversity Conservation Department (WBCD) office in the Sholoshahar area.

Injured monkey in Sitakunda shifted to CVASU for advanced treatment
" layout="left"]

"The monkey was recovering and responding positively to the care of the staff. However, his condition unexpectedly worsened on Thursday afternoon. He stopped eating and remained lying on the bed of the cage."

"As we do not have a specialist veterinarian, we sent him to CVASU Veterinary Clinic for treatment," she added.

Ratan Dey, wild animal rescuer at WBCD, said they took the monkey to the clinic at 4:30pm, but treatment was delayed since no doctor was present at that time.

"By 5:30pm, a doctor joined duty and initiated treatment by administering saline," he said, adding that after receiving treatment the monkey started feeling better.  

Injured monkey undergoes medication at Wildlife Conservation Dept
" layout="left"]

Approximately 20 days ago, the monkey descended from the hills in Sitakunda and settled in the vicinity of Sitakunda Upazila Health Complex, where local residents provided it with food, including bread and bananas. 

The monkey had developed a routine of appearing in front of the health complex every morning to be fed by locals and attendants of patients admitted there.

On 26 August, it climbed an electric pole and suffered an electric shock. Prompt first aid by locals initially saved the monkey's life, after which he returned to the health complex area.

Seeing the monkey in distress at the health complex gate, physician Dr Nuruddin Rashed stepped in to provide treatment on 2 September.

Subsequently, the monkey was transferred to CVASU veterinary clinic for advanced treatment. 

He was later moved to WBCD, where he was receiving medication under the supervision of the wildlife and biodiversity conservation officer. 

monkey / Sitakunda

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Blending tradition and modernity, the collection featured 100% natural, sustainable, handwoven cotton and jamdani dresses. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Dhaka toasts Blue Wrap Project Runway showcasing Bibi Russell’s ‘Thread of Life’

4h | Mode
Photo: Collected

Mirror mirror on the wall, who has the prettiest mirror of them all?

8h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Floral pots for your flower plants

8h | Brands
Cover of Walter Rodney’s ‘How Europe Underdeveloped Africa’

Recent coups in Africa: Why Walter Rodney’s ‘How Europe Underdeveloped Africa’ is still a relevant read

13h | Book Review

More Videos from TBS

Life in Shahidnagar: One of world's densest urban areas

Life in Shahidnagar: One of world's densest urban areas

1h | TBS Stories
Many people are traped under the rubble in Morocco

Many people are traped under the rubble in Morocco

4h | TBS World
Hasina, Modi hold bilateral talks at G-20 Summit

Hasina, Modi hold bilateral talks at G-20 Summit

4h | TBS World
Bangladesh has entered the era of 350cc motorcycles

Bangladesh has entered the era of 350cc motorcycles

9h | TBS Wheels