Injured Entellus rescued from Kushtia

The Bangladesh Biodiversity Conservation Federation (BBCF) and forest department officials have rescued an injured Entellus from Kushtia's Kumarkhali.

According to BBCF members, two entellus were injured while climbing an electricity transmission tower in the Joynabad area of Kumarkhali in Kushtia on Thursday night. One of them died on the spot.

The BBCF team rescued the animal from the area on Saturday (22 January).

BBCF Kushtia team leader Shahab Uddin said, "Hearing the news, we went Joynabad, rescued the injured Entellus and handed it over to the forest department officials."