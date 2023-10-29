Injured amid police's teargas, journalist Rafiq Bhuiyan dies

Bangladesh

UNB
29 October, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2023, 08:20 pm

Representational image.
Representational image.

Journalist Rafiq Bhuiyan, who sustained injuries Saturday during a clash between BNP men and police at Segunbagicha in Dhaka, passed away yesterday afternoon.

He succumbed to his injuries on Sunday while undergoing treatment at Birdem General Hospital, said Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) leader M Abdullah. 

Bhuiyan was on his way to Jatiya Press Club from his Madartek house on Saturday afternoon. As he reached Segunbagicha, the rickshaw carrying him overturned due to the ongoing violence and tear gas in the area.

The doctors at Birdem Hospital said that he had sustained a grave head injury and was bleeding profusely. 

Rafiq Bhuiyan began his career in journalism in Chattogram, working for Dainik Samachar. Later, he moved to Dhaka and worked for various newspapers. He also published several newspapers. During his extended stay in Canada, he continued to be involved in journalism. 

Rafiq Bhuiyan was a former executive member of BFUJ and a permanent member of Jatiya Press Club and Dhaka Union of Journalists.

His body has been kept at Samorita Hospital. He will be buried after his two sons return from abroad. 

Born in Feni's Daganbhuiyan in 1951, Rafiq Bhuiyan left behind his sons, daughters, relatives, and numerous well-wishers.

