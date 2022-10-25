Initiatives on to remove barriers to good governance: NGO Bureau DG

Initiatives on to remove barriers to good governance: NGO Bureau DG

He was addressing a seminar on “Good Governance in Non-Governmental Development Agencies” in Dhaka

NGO Affairs Bureau Director General, Sheikh Md Moniruzzaman said that laws and regulations required initiatives, including automation in the NGO bureau's work, to dismantle barriers to establishing good governance. 

At a seminar in the hall room of the NGO Bureau on Monday, he also urged non-government organisations, to the degree they are able to, to stand by the government to tackling any disaster in the country.  

Association of Development Agencies in Bangladesh (ADAB), and the NGO Affairs Bureau, jointly arranged the seminar on "Good Governance in Non-Governmental Development Agencies", said a press release. 

ADAB's Programme Director Kawser Alam Kanak presented the keynote address on the role of NGOs in the implementation of good governance, while ADAB Chairperson Abdul Matin presided over the programme. 

In the keynote, he underscored the need for the formulation of various policies for the management of a society to establish good governance, and the formulation of an ethical code of conduct and its implementation; Prevention of Abuse of Women; ensuring proper implementation of accountability, including punishment and adopting a zero tolerance policy for financial irregularities to prevent irregularities and corruption.

Tapan Kumar Bishwas, director of NGO Affairs Bureau, Project-1, said, "As a pro-liberation war organisation, ADAB has taken initiatives to establish good governance, coordination, and skill development at small NGOs all over the country."  

The bureau will devise a work plan for local NGOs on how to do future fundraising, discuss localisation with donor agencies for the registration/renewal of NGOs, collecting certification from local administration at the local level, and establishing good governance. In collaboration with ADAB, this work will be implemented. 

