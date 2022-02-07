Initiatives must to recover canals filled up in Ctg: LGRD minister

TBS Report
07 February, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2022, 05:20 pm

The minister has urged relevant ministries, departments, offices and agencies to effectively work for Chattogram’s development

File photo of LGRD Minister Md Tajul Islam
Minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives (LGRD) Md Tazul Islam has instructed Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) to recover the illegally filled up canals in Chattogram before monsoon.

The poor condition of these canals is responsible for waterlogging in low areas of the city, the minister said, asking CCC Mayor Md Rezaul Karim Chowdhury to take necessary steps in this regard.

The decision was taken at a meeting held at Bangladesh Secretariat on Sunday on waterlogging in Dhaka and Chattogram.

A committee will be formed under the guidance of Additional Secretary of Local Government Md Ibrahim to alleviate waterlogging by recovering and renovating the canals.

The minister has urged relevant ministries, departments, offices and agencies to effectively work for Chattogram's development.

On 2 February, a detailed report titled "Illegal buildings on Ctg canals risk collapse amid excavation work" has been published in The Business Standard on the matter.

There are 57 canals in total in Chattogram city and its outskirts.

Out of these, re-excavation, expansion, renovation and infrastructural development of 36 canals is being conducted by Chattogram Development Authority (CDA). The rest 21 canals are under the city corporation. 
 

